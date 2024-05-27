Bill Walton, former NBA star and sports commentator, dies at 71

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Bill Walton, a two-time NBA champion and San Diego native, passed away on Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer, the league announced. He was 71.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the Hall of Fame center’s death in a statement, saying he was surrounded by his family when he passed.

Walton was named Most Valuable Player multiple times throughout his decade-long professional basketball career, which began with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1974 and ended with the Boston Celtics in 1988.

He also spent time with the then-San Diego Clippers, his hometown team, before moving to the Celtics. However, he sustained several injuries that kept him off the court for most of his six-year tenure on the team.

After retiring as a player, the UCLA alumni pivoted to sports commentary for college basketball with ESPN, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. He earned an Emmy Award for his analysis in 1991.

In the statement, Silver remembered Walton as a “one of a kind” basketball player who transformed the position of center in his tenure on the court. His contributions to the game was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

“His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams,” Silver said. “Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game of to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans.”

“But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life,” he continued. “He was a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth.”

Walton, who grew up in La Mesa and attended Helix High School, resided in San Diego with his family up until his death. His home near Balboa Park became a community landmark for some, and he was known for traveling around the city on a bike.

In his high school career, standing 6-feet, 11-inches tall, he set a record for the number of jump shot attempts, completing 78.3% as a senior during the 1969 to 1970 school year — still the all-time national record.

For locals, he earned particular notoriety for his community work with the Lucky Duck Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated towards helping unhoused residents of San Diego County. He was also known to challenge local officials who deemed were not doing enough on the issue.

In recent months, Walton endorsed a challenger in the race for city of San Diego mayor, San Diego police officer and political newcomer Larry Turner, rebuking the incumbent Todd Gloria who is seeking a second term.

He was also known to be a regular at local sporting events and concerts: Just last month, the jam-band fanatic was spotted at Neil Young and the Crazy Horse’s San Diego stop.

Walton is survived by his wife, Lori, and his four sons: Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris. All four of his sons, who he had with his previous wife, played college basketball, but Luke later went on to play and coach for the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.