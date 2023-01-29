Bill Walton: Dana Altman moves into the ‘upper echelon of greatest coaches ever’ after 150th Pac-12 win

Associated Press

That looked a little more how No. 6 Arizona wants to play with the combo of Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo dominating on the interior and Kerr Kriisa knocking down shots from the perimeter. Tubelis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Ballo added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Arizona used a big second-half run to pull away for a 95-72 win over Washington on Saturday. Arizona also won for the eighth time in its last nine trips to Seattle, each of the past three victories by 20 points or more.