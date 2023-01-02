Bill Walton: ‘The Bruins were so good in many different ways’ against Washington

Associated Press

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points, Adem Bona made the winning basket with 19 seconds left and No. 11 UCLA overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to beat Washington State 67-66 on Friday night. The Bruins (11-2, 3-0 Pac-12) won their ninth straight thanks to a terrific defensive effort in the final 10 minutes when the Cougars (5-9, 0-3) went cold shooting and allowed UCLA the chance to rally. UCLA trailed 35-23 late in the first half and was down by nine with 7:23 left when the Bruins locked down on the defensive end and found just enough offense.