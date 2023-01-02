Bill Walton: ‘The Bruins were so good in many different ways’ against Washington
Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton and Ted Robinson break down No. 11 UCLA's dominant win over Washington. The Bruins have now won 10 straight games.
No. 11 UCLA men's basketball beat Washington, 74-49, to extend its winning streak to 11. Four of the five UCLA starters scored in double digits. Adem Bona had a team-high 18 points.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points, Adem Bona made the winning basket with 19 seconds left and No. 11 UCLA overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to beat Washington State 67-66 on Friday night. The Bruins (11-2, 3-0 Pac-12) won their ninth straight thanks to a terrific defensive effort in the final 10 minutes when the Cougars (5-9, 0-3) went cold shooting and allowed UCLA the chance to rally. UCLA trailed 35-23 late in the first half and was down by nine with 7:23 left when the Bruins locked down on the defensive end and found just enough offense.
Penguins forward Danton Heinen knows Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery very well from their time together at the University of Denver, and he's not surprised at all that his old bench boss is pushing the right buttons in Boston.
Kentucky’s women’s basketball team, with Robyn Benton sidelined by injury, was on the wrong end of a rout against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
A UNC student helps her family bring her Ukranian relatives to Charlotte. While they’re safe, new challenges await.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on January 3rd? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Scott, who was fired as USF’s coach in November, recently moved back to South Carolina. He spent 11 years on Dabo Swinney’s staff.
No. 7 Utah looks to pick up its first Rose Bowl win and avenge its loss last year when it takes on No. 9 Penn State in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday.
Commodity prices surged and the euro crashed after Russia invaded Ukraine. But the worst of the pain might be over as 2023 approaches.
How an incomplete pass sparked Alabama football's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State, as Bryce Young took over.
Once again, Washington State failed to close out a winnable game. Once again, UCLA escaped. It's not what USC wanted. The Trojans meet Wazzu on Sunday.
In the first hour of 2023, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Ukraine; air defences are operating in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Sources: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram, Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram, Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram, journalists of Ukrainska Pravda Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence is currently operating in Kyiv Oblast.
Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season, 83-73, on Saturday. Jack Nunge started for Xavier despite an illness that limited him during warmups. “Thirty minutes before tipoff, he was sleeping,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said.
#Falcons Twitter reacts to Sunday's 20-19 win over the Arizona Cardinals
Our group of 2023 NFL draft prospects to watch for the #Chiefs during the New Year's Six weekend.
Lakers star LeBron James is a big Ohio State fan and will attend the Peach Bowl along with assistant coach Chris Jent. A look at why the Buckeyes mean so much to him.
Readers give Dispatch sports editor Brian White their takes on Ohio State's defense, Pete Rose and gambling, OSU volleyball and more.
The Patriots' defensive backfield just took a big hit.
Congresswoman Rice said Democrats faltered in local races on Long Island in 2021 because voters "wanted to send a message to Washington."
Jay Glazer reports the Broncos would 'back up the Brinks truck' for Sean Payton. They have enough draft picks to match almost any other offer: