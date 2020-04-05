Bill Walton breaks down the greatness of Larry Bird

Trail Blazers legend Bill Walton may be best known for helping Portland win the NBA title in 1977.

He's less known for the parts of two seasons he played at the end of his career with the Boston Celtics.

Walton played just 90 games for Boston, but in that limited time, no player had a greater impact on him than Larry Bird.

Bird is widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the game.

Walton echoed that sentiment, telling NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine why Larry was the greatest player he ever played with.

Larry did not want halftime. Larry did not want timeouts. Larry did not want days off in-between the games. He wanted seven straight days of basketball and the first team to win four, that's fine. He was not into waiting around. He was certainly not into waiting around for any of his teammates. He was not waiting around for the coach. Not waiting around for the television schedule. Larry, he was ready to play and ready to deliver. And did he ever. The way his brain -- just super smart, his analytical ability to figure out what was going to work, when it was going to work, how it was going to work. And then the fact that his body was able to just keep carrying how much he worked at being great, how much he worked at having his level of physical because, you know, he had other guys who could do the job, but he made the commitment and the determination, you know, 'I'm going to give my life, I'm going to give my body to the Boston Celtics. And we're going to do everything we can to get it done each and every day.

Walton is an NBA legend in his own right, so it speaks volumes to Bird's talent for Walton to speak so highly of him.

Greatness recognizes greatness. Real recognizes real.

