Bill Walton, basketball Hall of Famer and colorful commentator, dies of cancer at 71

Bill Walton, the basketball Hall of Fame center who won two national titles at UCLA, two NBA championships in Portland and Boston and later put the “color” in color commentator, died Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer, the National Basketball Association announced.

Walton was 71. He was surrounded by his family, according to the NBA.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

“Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans.

“But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

Walton’s journey began at UCLA, where the 6-foot-11, red-headed center starred under legendary coach John Wooden and led the Bruins to national championships in 1972 and 1973, both in perfect 30-0 seasons. The team at one point won 88 straight games, a men’s record that still stands. Walton was also a three-time national college player of the year and three-time All American at UCLA.

Still, Walton and Wooden repeatedly clashed over cultural and political issues, including over Walton’s long hair and his protests against the Vietnam War.

The big man with the nifty hook shot was the #1 pick in the 1974 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers and led the team to its first and only NBA championship in 1977. He was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in that playoffs, and the next season he was named the NBA’s regular season MVP.

However, his career was derailed due to a series of injuries. He left Portland to play for the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers from 1979 to 1985 but never reached the heights of those earlier seasons and struggled through foot and knee injuries.

He then joined the Boston Celtics, where he rejuvenated his career and in 1986 won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award as a reliable backup to stars Robert Parish and Kevin McHale. Together, the group won the NBA title in 1986 over the Houston Rockets, the second of Walton’s career.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

From playing to broadcasting

After retiring, Walton went on to a successful broadcasting career as a commentator for both NBA and NCAA basketball games, most recently working for ESPN.

A well-known fan of the Grateful Dead, he was often seen wearing tie-dye shirts and sprinkled references to the band in his coverage. And he brought a sense of joy and wonder to his coverage of the game.

He also struggled with the consequences of all those injuries, and in 2016 told the CNN podcast “The Axe Files” that back pain nearly drove him to suicide in 2008.

“When you’re in that space, more people commit suicide from back pain than from any other malady. It’s just overwhelming. It destroys every aspect of your life. It destroys every aspect of all the people around you,” he said.

“And here’s this situation where I had nothing, but then I had this surgery and I’m all better. I take no medication. I have no pain. I go full speed ahead now. I’ve never been busier. I’ve never been happier. I haven’t been this healthy since I was 13 years old. In all these years I never thought that I’d be free of pain, I never thought that I’d be happy in love, and I have both of those today. I am the luckiest guy on earth.”

“On behalf of everyone with the UCLA men’s basketball program, we are deeply saddened to learn of Bill Walton’s passing,” Mick Cronin, UCLA men’s basketball coach, said in a statement.

“My deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. It’s very hard to put into words what he has meant to UCLA’s program, as well as his tremendous impact on college basketball. Beyond his remarkable accomplishments as a player, it’s his relentless energy, enthusiasm for the game and unwavering candor that have been the hallmarks of his larger than life personality.”

