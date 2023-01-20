Bill Walton: Arizona had a ‘magnificent performance’ against USC
Pac-12 analyst Bill Walton breaks down No. 11 Arizona's success against USC and previews the Wildcats' matchup with No. 5 UCLA on Saturday.
Cedric Henderson Jr. caught up with Pac-12 Networks following No. 11 Arizona's 81-66 win over USC. He was one of five Wildcats to score in double figures against the Trojans.
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey went on the team’s practice report with a knee injury in Week 13. He had remained on the report every week since. But Wednesday’s practice report brought good news: McCaffrey’s name was nowhere to be found. For seven weeks, McCaffrey had either limited work or none the first two practice [more]
Frustrated with another offensive letdown, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd decided he was going to shake up the starting lineup. Before pulling the trigger, Lloyd wanted to run it by his team. Courtney Ramey scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and No. 11 Arizona used a revamped lineup to beat Southern California 81-66 on Thursday night.
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Don MacLean look ahead to Saturday's marquee men's basketball matchup between No. 11 Arizona and No. 5 UCLA. Tip-off in Tucson is set for 11 a.m. PT/12 p.m. MT on ABC.
King Charles III has asked that annual profits from a 1 billion-pound ($1.2 billion) Crown Estate windfarm deal be used for the public good rather than the royal family. The Crown Estate confirmed Thursday that it had signed lease agreements for six offshore wind projects.
Cam Shelton banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left and Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory on Thursday night.
Winter break is over, Canada! A major pattern change is set to develop, bringing a return to classic Canadian winter weather for western and central Canada for the end of January and into February
The good news is that USC has two byes on its 2023 football schedule. The bad news is that the Trojans have to play nine straight games to get to the second one. The Trojans' schedule was released Wednesday, with USC opening the season in Week 0 (a week earlier than most teams) against San Jose State on Aug. 26 and receiving byes in Week 3 and the week before the Pac-12 championship game.
Utah student-athlete Branden Carlson joins Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Drew Goodman following the Runnin' Utes' victory over Washington State on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Salt Lake City. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Tyger Campbell scored 21 points as No. 5 UCLA remained undefeated in Pac-12 Conference play with a 74-62 win over Arizona State on Thursday.
Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team. On Thursday, Notre Dame announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. In a statement, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity.
Seton Hall has now won four straight, but the win over UConn was the latest sign of how Holloway's magic touch is pushing the team Pirates forward.
President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly flooded Paradise Beach Grille, not far from the collapsed Capitola Pier and the brightly painted pink, orange and teal shops that were all boarded up following the storms. Paradise Beach Grille Owner Chuck Maier told Biden that water had gushed up from the floor and swamped his business on Monterey Bay not far from Santa Cruz.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker reiterated on Wednesday that he is ready for the U.S. central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate rises amid some signs that hot inflation is cooling. "High inflation is a scourge, leading to economic inefficiencies and hurting Americans of limited means disproportionately," Harker said in a speech that closely followed remarks from earlier in the month. To get inflation under control, the Fed's "goal is to slow the economy modestly and to bring demand more in line with supply," he told a group in Newark, Delaware.
Tom Telesco and the Los Angeles Chargers have spent most of their time "licking their wounds” after last Saturday’s second-half collapse in an AFC wild-card round game at Jacksonville. The biggest question answered shortly after the loss was when owner Dean Spanos retained Telesco and coach Brandon Staley after speculation that their jobs were on the line. Telesco said the speculation — especially about Staley — was more outside noise than the opinion of Staley inside the organization.
ASSOCIATED PRESS The transfer portal is still humming.When the entry window for the portal officially opened Dec. 5, players across college football started filing in and out of it as they search for potential transfer destinations.
Jim Schwartz's philosophy, scheme and long history of coaching All-Pro defensive tackles point to the Browns addressing a glaring need this offseason.
Utah men's basketball defeats Washington State by a final score of 77-63 on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Salt Lake City. The Runnin' Utes improve to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play, while the Cougars drop to 9-11 overall and 4-5 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 when the Warriors come to Boston, but he might win some Celtics fans over with this wholesome moment with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]