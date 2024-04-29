Bill Sweeney: Red Roses tickets at Twickenham are too cheap

England beat Ireland in front of 48,778 fans at Twickenham - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

Bill Sweeney, the Rugby Football Union chief executive, believes Red Roses tickets are “probably priced too cheaply” given the rising levels of interest in the team and their unrivalled Grand Slam success.

England were crowned Grand Slam champions for a third consecutive year after beating France in Bordeaux, capping off an impressive Six Nations campaign studded by record attendances and an entertaining style of attacking rugby.

The Red Roses attracted a crowd of 19,705 for their second-round hammering over Wales – a record attendance for a women’s Test outside of Twickenham – before 48,778 watched their rout of Ireland at the home of English rugby.

The RFU has come under fire for spiralling ticket prices for England men’s games – top tickets to watch Steve Borthwick’s side take on the All Blacks in November cost an eye-watering £229 – sparking fears that fans are being priced out of the game.

Sweeney was on hand to see the Red Roses face Ireland at Twickenham - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

With their significantly lower value, women’s tickets are a key part of the union’s strategy to make Twickenham more of a diverse and accessible place while growing the Red Roses’ fanbase.

It cost a family of four just £50 to watch England’s headline match at Twickenham against Ireland last week. The match – which attracted the second highest attendance for a women’s Test – made a modest profit for the RFU and Sweeney hinted the union could revisit its Red Roses pricing strategy.

“At the moment, the gap between the average price for a ticket for a women’s match at Twickenham and a men’s match is massive,” said Sweeney. “It’s a huge gap. I think we’re probably priced [them] too cheaply at the moment, but we want to keep the fans coming in and we want them to enjoy that experience. I’m not saying we’re looking at a price increase but it is pretty low at the moment.”

The RFU is on a mission to grow the Red Roses’ fanbase as it builds towards a home women’s World Cup next year when it hopes to sell out Twickenham for the final.

England will host the Black Ferns this September at the home of English rugby in a warm-up for WXV which is expected to attract another bumper attendance, with Sweeney confirming the Red Roses are on course to be a profit making entity for the union by 2030 at the latest.

England romped to colossal victories ahead of the Grand Slam showdown with the French head coach John Mitchell revealing the team’s multifaceted attack is part of the team’s wider aim to fill Twickenham.

The RFU has made a concerted effort to stage Red Roses matches around the country in recent years but it remains uncertain whether Twickenham will become the permanent home for the women’s team beyond the 2025 tournament.

The growing popularity of this Red Roses side is clear to see - Getty Images/Justin Tallis

“It’s a difficult one, isn’t it? The reason we can’t take the men’s team around the country is because the financial hit to us is massive,” said Sweeney. “We have the stadium which costs a lot of money and we need to leverage that and make sure we get the right return at the moment.”

Despite the growing interest in the Red Roses, Sweeney admitted it was “difficult” for the RFU to attract female-centric brands and sponsors although remained optimistic that there would be an uptick in commercial interest as the team’s profile continues to grow.

He also insisted the women were no longer seen as “add-ons” - despite the fact that Umbro, the RFU’s official kit manufacturer for the past five years, is yet to provide sports bras for the Red Roses.

The team also boarded a 7am flight from Bordeaux on Sunday with budget airline EasyJet hours after their Grand Slam victory instead of flying with British Airways, the RFU’s official airline partner. Sweeney, however, insisted the decision was not financially motivated. “They’ve been in the competition for a long time and the BA flight was in the evening and EasyJet flight was in the morning and it was their choice,” he explained. “They’d rather go in the morning and get home.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.