Bill Simmons proposes the Lakers do Paul George-LeBron James swap

The expectation around the NBA is that LeBron James will opt out of his contract to become a free agent, and then agree to a new contract to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers. Rich Paul, James’ agent, seemed to confirm James will become a free agent, perhaps by accident, just a few days ago.

However, it isn’t a guarantee that James will be with the Purple and Gold next season. He could have a change of heart, especially if the team makes decisions that he doesn’t approve of, even though Paul has claimed that he is distancing himself from the team’s head coaching hiring process.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George is facing a similar contract situation. Bill Simmons said on his podcast that the two teams should essentially swap the two stars (h/t Sports Illustrated).

“Here’s the solution for all of us with Paul George: a double sign-and-trade with the Lakers,” Simmons posits. “LeBron gets to stay in L.A. but he goes to the Clippers to open the new stadium and finish his career there. Paul George gets to finally play with the Lakers after it was blocked by Adam Silver a couple years ago” — this Silver claim has been rumored, but is not at all confirmed — “and finally he gets to be a Laker. And it gets to be him, and A.D. (Anthony Davis) and [rumored head coach frontrunner] JJ Redick and we’re off. It’s a new era for the Lakers. Kind of fun.” “I’m just saying it’s a new, post-LeBron era with Paul George, A.D., Austin Reaves,” Simmons said. “I just like the narrative of that. LeBron on the Clippers. [Owner Steve] Ballmer’s like, ‘This is great, I have LeBron James to open my new arena.'”

Simmons is a Boston Celtics superfan and a Lakers hater, so one shouldn’t take this seriously. The Lakers wouldn’t be much more than a play-in team with George taking James’ place, especially given how George is injury-prone and wildly inconsistent in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, while this proposed swap would make the Clippers better, at least on paper, it likely wouldn’t be enough. Kawhi Leonard, who is currently their best player, continues to be injury-prone, and he hasn’t remained healthy for a full postseason in four years. Since then, he has missed at least two games in each of the last four postseasons, which includes the 2022 play-in tournament.

This is a swap proposal that wouldn’t result in an NBA championship for either team involved.

