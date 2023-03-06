Colts met with Tennessee OT Darnell Wright
The Colts were among the teams to hold a formal meeting with Tennessee OT Darnell Wright.
Graham Potter said on Monday he is confident goal-shy Chelsea can find their cutting edge to beat Borussia Dortmund and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.Potter's side ended a miserable run with a 1-0 win over Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday, giving them a boost ahead of Tuesday's last 16 second leg against Dortmund at Stamford Bridge.But Chelsea -- who have only scored twice in their past seven matches -- will likely need two goals to progress against the Bundesliga title-chasers, who are 1-0 up after the first leg.Potter, under intense pressure amid a difficult first season in charge, is optimistic his expensively assembled team can find the goals necessary."We've had some games where we could have scored more than one, for sure, and we need that performance tomorrow night. It's a simple as that," Potter told reporters."We're playing against a top team, a team that's in a good place, the amount of wins they have. It's not going to be easy."But the boys are in a good place, they are confident, they are motivated. We want to take the challenge on and give it our best."- Upbeat mood -Potter, whose side are a lowly 10th in the Premier League, said the mood in the Chelsea camp had remained positive despite their poor form."Not happy and joking and smiling when losing, of course not, but at the same time there's been a support for each other and a good spirit and a good atmosphere," he said."At the same time you have to take responsibility to know that we're not in a good place from a results perspective. But if we win a game the smiles come back."Supporters vented their anger at Chelsea's slump after last week's defeat to relegation-threatened Southampton.But Potter said the fans were entitled to air their views and asked for their help to make Tuesday's match uncomfortable for Dortmund."They've been suffering like the rest of us have with the results we've had but I thought the reception we had and the support we had at the weekend (against Leeds) was fantastic," he said."They were behind the team and I think they know the importance of the game tomorrow night. They want the team to progress and they know how important they are because in the Champions League away from home it's tough. "We want to make sure it's tough for Dortmund and we need our supporters for that."Portugal forward Joao Felix insisted Chelsea were under "zero pressure" even though the Champions League is the only silverware they can still win this season."This is our job," he said. "We just have to enjoy, win the games. Our levels of confidence and attention are high because we have to win."Felix, on loan from Atletico Madrid, said Chelsea's lack of goals was "frustrating", but he remained relaxed."Sometimes you shoot 10 times and you don't score... so we just need to keep working, keep pushing and for sure the goals will appear," he said.jw/smg/iwd
When Jonathan Gannon left the Eagles to become the head coach in Arizona, defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson was the leading in-house candidate to replace him as defensive coordinator. The Eagles wound up hiring Sean Desai, however, and Wilson will not be sticking around as part of the coaching staff [more]
There's no timetable for Ja Morant to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the All-Star guard knows he's made “difficult decisions and poor choices” that he has to be accountable for, coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday night. Morant was not with the team in Los Angeles for games against the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday while the NBA investigates a social media post in which Morant appeared to be holding a gun. “Very tough moment, for sure,” Jenkins said of the video.
Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for a year due to violating the league's gambling policy.
Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown played out the 2022 season under the terms of the franchise tag, but it looks like he won’t be doing it a second time. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs are not going to place the franchise tag on Brown before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to do so. Brown would have [more]
The battle to find baseball's global champions gets under way this week when the pandemic-delayed World Baseball Classic returns after a six-year absence with Shohei Ohtani hoping to inspire Japan to a record third title.Japan, who won the inaugural classic in 2006 and successfully defended the title three years later, will be chasing a record third world crown with all eyes on two-way star Ohtani.
Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]
Things got heated between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker near the end of Sunday's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns showdown.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Michigan State basketball will be the No. 4 seed while Michigan basketball will be the No. 8 seed in the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament in Chicago.
According to one NFL pundit, the Chicago Bears are far down the road in trade talks centered around the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Saints have their quarterback, and Derek Carr has a new home.
The receiver who has two name changes and $12 million in non-guaranteed money on his contract is unsurprisingly not returning to Arizona. Chosen Robbie Anderson, which is apparently the current name of the receiver who previously went by Robby Anderson and Robbie Anderson, is being released by the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL [more]
Add Antetokounmpo to the long and storied list of NBA stat padders.