Bill Simmons: Lakers trading for Zach LaVine would be a major mistake

Longtime NBA writer and Greater Boston native Bill Simmons isn’t exactly a popular figure among fans of the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is generally regarded as a Boston Celtics homer, and he hasn’t really hidden his dislike of the Purple and Gold over the years.

He may always be hoping that the Lakers fail one way or another. However, he gave a recent take on an incessant Lakers trade rumor that is probably accurate.

The team has been linked to Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine lately. LaVine, a high-flying 6-foot-6 wing, has been cited as someone who would give L.A. a legitimate third scoring threat and help the team remain afloat when James is resting.

However, his fit would be questionable, and it is unknown whether he can be called upon in the postseason, as he has appeared in just four playoff games since coming into the NBA nine years ago.

It is something Simmons pointed out on a recent episode of his podcast (h/t Sports Illustrated).

Via The Bill Simmons Podcast:

“You know they’re going to make a big trade,” Simmons said of the Lakers. “They have a lot of pieces… they have a couple rookies that I think people like, they still have a pick, they have some contracts that they can put together. [If] it’s a Zach LaVine type of trade, I think that would be a major mistake. Just to go get somebody else who we have no idea if the guy can come through in a playoff series [is the wrong call].”

LaVine’s numbers are down this season, particularly when it comes to his shooting efficiency. He is regarded as a defensive sieve, and although he has a career average of 3.9 assists a game, he isn’t really a ball-handing, facilitating guard who will set the table for his teammates.

If the Lakers are to trade for LaVine, they will likely have to give up Rui Hachimura and either D’Angelo Russell or Austin Reaves. Russell is producing 6.4 assists against just 1.9 turnovers a game this season, and they would greatly miss his steady hand.

