Bill sign Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson is going to try and accomplish what Brock Lesnar couldn’t: making it in the NFL.

The former University of Minnesota superstar wrestler, Olympic gold medalist, and WWE release, signed Friday with the Buffalo Bills.

Lesnar, of course, tried to make it with the Minnesota Vikings but was unable to stick.

Steveson will try and make it as a defensive lineman and has signed a three-year rookie contract.

“I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football,” Steveson said. “I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [general manager] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.”

Steveson has never played football.

The 6-foot-1, 275-pound Steveson won numerous gold medals in freestyle wrestling, including gold in Tokyo in the most recent Summer Olympics.

He was 40-6 as a freestyle wrestler, not losing since 2019.

In college, he was 67-2, also not losing since 2019.

In high school, Steveson had a 171-match win streak and was 210-3 overall.

