Bill sign 1st-round pick TE Dalton Kincaid

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills wrapped up the signing of their full 2023 NFL draft class. The Bills announced they had signed tight end Dalton Kincaid to a four-year contract. Kincaid was Buffalo’s first-round pick and No. 25 overall.

The Bills are hoping the addition of Kincaid will open up the passing game for quarterback Josh Allen. Kincaid was far and away the top receiving option at tight end in the draft. He is a smooth athlete who runs routes like a wide receiver and turns into a running back once he catches the ball.

Here is the Bills full 2023 NFL draft class:

Round 1, Pick 25 (From NYG via JAX)

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Round 2, Pick 59

O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Round 3, Pick 91

Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Round 5, Pick 150 (From ARI)

Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

Round 7, Pick 230

Nick Broeker, OG, Ole Miss

Round 7, Pick 252

Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State

Signed TE Dalton Kincaid (Round 1, 25th overall) to a four-year contract. pic.twitter.com/07nL9wG0N8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 13, 2023

