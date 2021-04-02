Bill Self, Kansas agree to lifetime contract in men's basketball

Kansas has signed men's basketball coach Bill Self to what it is calling a lifetime contract, the school announced Friday.

The announcement comes as Kansas awaits word on possible sanctions related to an NCAA investigation into rules violations involving the program.

Self's existing deal was set to expire next March. In its place, the sides agreed to a five-year contract that automatically adds an extra year to the deal after each season. The impact is that Self is always under a five-year agreement with the school while he continues coaching.

The contract is not unique to the industry. Self's is similar to the one between Michigan State and Tom Izzo that renews every year with a seven-year term. Matt Painter of Purdue has a five-year, rolling contract.

It is unknown when a resolution in the NCAA case against Kansas will be announced. The school has been accused of multiple Level I violations and lack of institutional control. Self has been cited for responsibility.

The NCAA sent notice of allegations in 2019. That was two years after an FBI investigation into college basketball was revealed. Adidas, a sponsor of Kansas, was alleged to be paying players to attend affiliated schools. Kansas has vowed to fight the charges.

The yearly compensation of Self's new deal is $5.41 million, which includes an annual retention payment of $2.435 million. He also is receiving $240,000 per year for personal private jet travel.

The contract states Self cannot be fired with cause for violations that occurred before this new deal, meaning he can only be terminated without cause for whatever penalties are handed down to the program by the NCAA.

However, that stipulation doesn't unduly tie Kansas to Self financially. If the school fires Self without cause, he is due one year's compensation plus the amortized amount of the annual retention bonus dating from the date of the contract to the date of the termination. The buyout, then, could be anywhere between $5.41 million and $7.845 million.

That buyout number is significantly lower than public coaches of Sefl's stature. Kentucky would have owed $54 million to John Calipari if it fired him without cause by April 1 of this year. Fred Hoiberg's buyout number for the same date was $22 million. It was more than $16 million for Virginia's Tony Bennett, Oregon's Dana Altman, Texas A&M's Buzz Williams and Tennessee's Rick Barnes. Many others surpassed $10 million.

Self just completed his 18th year with the Jayhawks, who were knocked out of the tournament in the second round by Southern California. He has won 522 games at the school with one national title in 2008 and two other Final Four appearances.

"Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be." Self said in a statement. "As we continue to work through the challenges facing our program, we look forward to moving ahead and focusing on our bright future."

