Bill Self, Kansas basketball miss serious penalties in NCAA Infractions Case ruling

Kansas basketball has avoided major penalties following a Wednesday ruling as part of an infractions case.

The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Review Process downgraded the severity of five level I allegations against the program, meaning it was judged as a Level II case. The result meant the panel gave Kansas a three-year probation, which has no effect on the program’s postseason status.

Head coach Bill Self, who was charged with a Level I violation and suspended four games last season, saw those charges downgraded to a Level III violation and no additional penalties. Assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, who was also suspended four games last year, also had his charges reduced from Level I to a Level II and a Level III violation, with no additional penalties.

Neither coach faces a show-cause order, which could have been applicable for Level I violations.

Kansas responds to NCAA infractions rules

The University of Kansas responded With a statement to the NCAA Infractions ruling, noting that it, “confirms what we’ve said since the beginning: the major infractions of which we were accused were unfounded. Most importantly, the Panel decision unequivocally confirms our coaches were not involved in — or had knowledge of — payments to student-athletes.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing news story that will be updated.

