With Bill Self coaching, Kansas basketball wins its first exhibition game in Puerto Rico

Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self was back on the sideline Thursday, as the Jayhawks won 106-71 against a Puerto Rico Select Team during an exhibition matchup held in Puerto Rico.

Self had missed the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Conference tournament and NCAA tournament games at the end of the 2022-23 season due to a health scare. But he continued to recover well in the weeks and months that followed, expressing excitement about what the 2023-24 season could bring. And now two exhibition games remain in Kansas’ trip to Puerto Rico that’ll be played against the Bahamian National Team on Saturday and Monday.

“It’s a little bit refreshing,” forward KJ Adams Jr. said on a KUAthletics.com livestream broadcast when asked about being able to play against someone other than his teammates. “When you play each other all the time, you don’t realize if you’re good or not because everybody knows what you can do and we’ve been playing, … each other for a while. But now that we’ve been playing other people, we get to see that we can be a really good team.”

Here are some takeaways from Kansas’ first matchup of the trip:

Bill Self liked how Kansas played defensively, at least early on

Leaving the first quarter with a 25-7 lead is an indication things are going well, and Self said as much on the broadcast. Defensively, he thought his team was doing well early on. But as the game progressed, the level at which Kansas was guarding its opponent dropped off.

Self, though, cautioned that part of that is they haven't done as much work defensively yet as they have done offensively. The Puerto Rico Select Team shot 35.4% from the field, 24.1% from behind the arc and 64.3% from the free-throw line. The Jayhawks also finished with 15 steals and 34 points off of 24 turnovers.

Kansas shot the ball well from behind the arc

Not only did Kansas shoot close to 50% from the field Thursday, finishing at 49.4%, but it also shot 41.9% from behind the arc. That production was spread out, which bodes well for the Jayhawks moving forward. And even Adams hit a 3-pointer — something he never did during his first two seasons with the program.

Adams said he’s worked during the offseason to expand his shooting range. He added it was good to see one fall, in a game he shot 1-for-2 from behind the arc. There’s a chance fans continue to see him take 3s, but he highlighted his awareness that there are people on the roster he can get the ball to who are better 3-point shooters than he is.

Arterio Morris is the player of the game

Although Self said Adams and guard Kevin McCullar Jr. were as solid as anyone, the Jayhawks' head coach noted people saw flashes of what a pair of newcomer guards in Arterio Morris and Elmarko Jackson can be capable of in the regular season. Morris was later named Kansas’ player of the game. Morris finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Morris said on the broadcast that it felt great to affect the game in the ways he did. He’s worked throughout the summer on getting past the nerves he had when he first arrived at KU. He shot 8-for-12 from the field, 3-for-5 from behind the arc and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.

“A lot of people doubted me,” Morris said. “A lot of people turned their backs on me. So, I feel like it’s just going to be amazing. I’m just going to wake the world up, do as best as I can.”

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball wins its first exhibition game in Puerto Rico