Bill Russell is the Twitter GOAT for response to fan watching Celtics-Blazers

What would Bill Russell have thought of Sunday's NBA bubble thriller between the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers?

Well, why don't we ask the man himself?

The Celtics legend entered the conversation during the first quarter of Sunday's game, when Marcus Smart's block of Carmelo Anthony and subsequent save to keep the ball in bounds reminded a fan of Russell's patented block-and-save move.

Except the fan suggested Russell is no longer with us. Which Russell, who turned 86 in February and is very much still with us, took exception to.

Warning: Original tweet contains NSFW language.

Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked. I'm watching @celtics vs @trailblazers @NBA @NBAonABC Hey @paulpierce34 can you let them know I'm still hanging in there https://t.co/McGp25rdvd — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 2, 2020

While we'd prefer Russell was following Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine on NBC Sports Boston's broadcast Sunday, this tweet is why he's the GOAT.

The 11-time NBA champion even tagged Paul Pierce, who "virtually" attended Sunday's game in Orlando on the Celtics' video board. Both C's legends watched their team hold on for a 128-124 win, Boston's first in the bubble.

New England Patriots teammates James White and Ja'Whuan Bentley, meanwhile, joined the internet in sharing a good laugh over this unfortunate mixup.

🤣🤣🤣 let em know https://t.co/CgF3p0MSA0 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 2, 2020

Lol outta pocket 🤣 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 2, 2020

Smart retweeted Russell's tweet, as well, and we'd imagine the Celtics guard is glad the GOAT is alive -- and still hasn't lost his edge.

