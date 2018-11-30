Bill Russell puts Charles Barkley in his place with simple tweet originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

To no one's surprise, the NBA's original great shot blocker also is adept at swatting haters.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell apparently was watching the "NBA on TNT" show Thursday night, and initially, he liked what he saw.

But when host Charles Barkley slighted Russell while discussing the greatest players in NBA history, well, the GOAT felt compelled to respond.

Hey Chuck, NO way could you ever guard me! @NBAonTNT — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 30, 2018

We would pay to see Barkley and Russell go 1-on-1 in their primes -- and our money is on the 11-time NBA champion.

This isn't the first time Russell has taken aim at Barkley, of course: The Hall of Famer famously shot Sir Charles a middle finger at the NBA Awards in June.

Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can't help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct. @NBAonTNT @NBA #birdman #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/0zQLvWhuKi — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 26, 2018

Russell turns 85 in February, but the Celtics icon (or whoever runs his Twitter account) hasn't lost a step.

