Bill Romanowski and his wife allegedly owe $15.3 million in taxes

Bill Romanowksi has a big tax bill. And it has resulted in a federal lawsuit against him and his wife.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Bill and Julie Romanowski allegedly owe $15.3 million, and they allegedly have been using funds from their nutrition business, N53, to pay personal expenses.

The government alleges in an 18-page complaint that, since the Secretary of Treasury issued tax assessments of $15.33 million to the Romanowski in November 2013, they have been using money from N53 to pay $10,000 monthly rent for their home, along with rent for their adult children and other expenses.

Basically, the argument is that the Romanowski used N53 to allegedly shield their assets and income from the collection of the $15.33 million in tax assessments.

Romanowski, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL, with the 49ers, Eagles, Broncos, and Raiders.

