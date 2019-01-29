Bill Romanowski: Derek Carr not the guy to lead Raiders to a Super Bowl originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Derek Carr had a rough 2018 season, and his offseason hasn't been much better.

Last week, Carr got into a war of words with the hosts of First Take after they questioned his desire.

Now, former Raiders linebacker Bill Romanowski is questioning Carr's ability to win games at a high clip.

"I watched Derek Carr this year," Romanowski said Tuesday on KNBR 680. "I saw some real bright times. But I saw some times that looked really bad. And I just know what Jon Gruden likes. He likes tough guys. And I'm not saying Derek Carr isn't tough. Derek Carr is tough. He's a good player. Is he the guy that can lead the organization to Super Bowl titles? I don't know if I can say that right now."

Carr put together his best season in 2016, his third year in the league. With the Raiders sitting at 11-3 and looking like Super Bowl contenders, Carr suffered a broken right fibula in Week 16 against the Colts. He missed the season finale and watched from the sidelines as the Texans beat Connor Cook and the Raiders in an AFC Wild Card playoff game.

"I thought there was a period, Year 1, 2, 3," Romanowski said. "Where he was starting to make that progression into being an elite quarterback in the NFL that could potentially lead the Oakland Raiders to Super Bowls and then he breaks his ankle (Editor's note: Carr broke his fibula) and I truly believe he has not been the same since that ankle injury."

Gruden has nine years left on his 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, and Romanowski believes the Raiders head coach is trying to build something special.

"I just don't know if Derek Carr is a guy that can lead the Raiders to a dynasty," Romanowski said. "And I think Jon Gruden wants to build a dynasty over the next nine years."

Carr took on the First Take hosts. We'll see if he decides to respond to Romo.