Bill Polian finally eats crow for saying Lamar Jackson should be a receiver: 'I was wrong'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made plenty of people eat crow this season. Jackson’s incredible play has vaulted him into MVP discussion, making even the most voracious haters admit defeat.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

You can count former Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian among that group now. Polian had the most controversial and widely circulated take on Jackson prior to the 2018 NFL draft: Polian said Jackson should convert to wide receiver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fifteen starts into Jackson’s career, Polian knows he messed up, according to USA Today.

“I was wrong, because I used the old, traditional quarterback standard with him, which is clearly why John Harbaugh and Ozzie Newsome were more prescient than I was,” Polian told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday, referring to the Baltimore Ravens coach and former GM who drafted the explosive, multi-dimensional talent with the final pick in the first round in 2018.

Polian also gave credit to Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for utilizing Jackson’s skills.

In his second season with the Ravens, Jackson is already one of the most feared players in football. Jackson, 22, is showing the potential to be the most dynamic runner to ever play the position, but the strides he has made in the passing game have turned Jackson into a legitimate MVP candidate.

After completing 58.2 percent of his passes as a rookie, Jackson is completing 64.3 percent of his passes this season. In eight games, Jackson has thrown for 12 touchdowns against five interceptions. He has also rushed for 637 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Every week, Jackson provides more evidence that he’s a special quarterback. Even his most well-known critic can no longer deny that.

———

Story continues

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:



