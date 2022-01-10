Bill Polian will assist Bears as they begin GM, head coaching search

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday, which left Bears fans with some hope that perhaps things might actually change for the better.

Unfortunately, that didn’t last.

Remember the guy who thought Lamar Jackson should be converted to a wide receiver? He’s now in charge with spearheading the search for Chicago’s next head coach and GM.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey announced that Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will help him conduct the search for the team’s next head coach and GM.

And, yes, President/CEO Ted Phillips will also be part of those searches, although he is no longer in charge of football operations.

George McCaskey says Ted Phillips will continue as the CEO/president and will assist in the search for a new GM and coach. He also says Bill Polian will assist in the process. Ultimately, McCaskey will make the decision on the GM. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 10, 2022

There’s an eerie sense of deja vu as this situation is reminiscent of 2015, when the Bears consulted Ernie Acorsi to help in their head coach and GM search after firing Marc Trestman and Phil Emery. That searched ended with Pace and John Fox, and we saw how well that went.

