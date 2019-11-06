After handing the New England Patriots their first loss of the season, Lamar Jackson walked off the field to the sweet tune of "MVP" chants.

The chants are not from fans excited about a win, but fans who - along with the rest of the country - have watched Jackson work himself into the MVP conversation. Jackson has played so well that even his critics are starting to apologize.

A popular criticism of the Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback before he was drafted was that he did not have the skills to play quarterback, and should instead convert to wide receiver or running back. Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian was one such critic.

"I was wrong, because I used the old, traditional quarterback standard with him, which is clearly why John Harbaugh and Ozzie Newsome were more prescient than I was," the legendary general manager said on Tuesday to USA TODAY Sports.

Polian, the architect of three Bills' Super Bowl appearances and the Colts' 2007 Super Bowl victory, is a well-respected football mind, so his apology stands out. It says a lot about how well Jackson has played that his critics are willing to admit they were wrong.

Polian's apology comes not long after FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd apologized for underestimating the Ravens as a whole. The Ravens' offensive outburst against the NFL's top defense has put the league on notice.

Watch out for the Ravens, everybody.

Bill Polian admits he was wrong for saying Lamar Jackson should be a wide receiver originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington