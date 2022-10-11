Bill Parcells praises Brian Daboll: Best Giants victory in five years

How are members of NFL’s royalty perceiving the 2022 New York Giants and new head coach Brian Daboll?

Fairly well, especially after their come-from-behind, 27-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday where Daboll and his staff outmaneuvered the Packers to steal a win.

One Hall of Fame coach in particular was impressed with Daboll’s in-game decisions.

Bill Parcells told me he was screaming at TV for Brian Daboll to take a safety at the end of the game, which he did. Parcells was an elite game manager, so that's a strong endorsement of Daboll's game day skills. BP also said this was best Giants victory in 5 yrs. Once a Giant… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) October 10, 2022

Of course, Bill Parcells is referring to the play where Giants’ punter Jamie Gillan stepped out of the end zone rather than risk having the punt blocked with the score 27-20.

The Giants gave up the safety and two points and then had a free punt at their own 20. With 11 seconds remaining in the game, Gillan booted the ball 57 yards to the Green Bay 23 where Amari Rodgers fielded it and returned it to his own 41.

From there, the Giants got after quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was attempting one of his patented ‘Hail Mary’ passes, and sacked him causing a fumble and effectively ending the game.

Parcells lauded Daboll’s decision to adapt to the situation and not get beat by a blocked punt. Whether or not it was the best win in the last five years or not is debatable. Giant fans hope there is more where that came from.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire