How have Bill O'Brien's offenses performed before he joined Ryan Day and Ohio State?

Bill O'Brien's next career stop is in Columbus.

The former NFL head coach and Big Ten/Southeastern Conference offensive coordinator was announced as Ryan Day and Ohio State's next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

For O'Brien, this is not a new role.

O'Brien has spent 19 seasons as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach or head coach for six different programs: Georgia Tech, Duke, the New England Patriots, Penn State, the Houston Texans and Alabama.

How have his offenses fared in those seasons?

Here's a look at O'Brien's offensive stats throughout his coaching career.

2001: Georgia Tech offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Points per game: 29.3 points — No. 30 in FBS

Total offense: 417.9 yards per game (278.9 passing, 139 rushing) — No. 4 in ACC

QB George Godsey: 3,085 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 64.8% completion rate

2002: Georgia Tech offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Points per game: 21.5 points — No. 94 in FBS

Total offense: 374.7 yards per game (211.1 passing, 163.6 rushing) — No. 5 in ACC

QB A.J. Suggs: 2,242 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 57.3% completion rate

New Duke offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien yells at his offense during a scrimmage Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2005, at Wallace Wade Stadium on the campus of Duke University in Durham, N.C. O'Brien is the third offensive coordinator in the past three years at Duke. (AP Photo/Stan Gilliland)

2005: Duke offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Points per game: 16.1 points — No. 111 in FBS

Total offense: 248.1 yards per game (121 passing, 127.1 rushing) — No. 12 in ACC

QB Zack Asack: 966 passing yards, 7 total touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 50% completion rate

2006: Duke offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Points per game: 14.9 points — No. 112 in FBS

Total offense: 283.4 yards per game (185.2 passing, 98.3 rushing) — No. 11 in ACC

QB Thaddeus Lewis: 2,134 passing yards, 12 total touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 52.9% completion rate

CORRECTS SPELLING TO O'BRIEN, INSTEAD OF O'BRIAN - New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien speaks with quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

2009: New England Patriots quarterbacks coach

QB Tom Brady: 4,398 passing yards, 29 total touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 65.7% completion rate

2010: New England Patriots quarterbacks coach

QB Tom Brady: 3,900 passing yards, 37 total touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 65.9% completion rate

2011: New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Points per game: 32.1 points — No. 3 in NFL

Total offense: 428 yards per game (328.6 passing, 110.3 rushing) — No. 2 in NFL

QB Tom Brady: 5,235 passing yards, 42 total touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 65.6% completion rate

Penn State quarterback Matthew McGloin (11) gets a play from Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2012. Penn State won in overtime 24-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

2012: Penn State head coach

Points per game: 29.1 points — No. 63 in FBS

Total offense: 417.5 yards per game (273.6 passing, 143.9 rushing) — No. 4 in Big Ten

QB Matt McGloin: 3,271 passing yards, 29 total touchdowns, 5 interceptions

Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien, right, talks with quarterback Christian Hackenberg during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Minneapolis Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

2013: Penn State 2013 head coach

Points per game: 28.7 points — No. 69 in FBS

Total offense: 433.2 yards per game (259.2 passing, 174 rushing) — No. 4 in Big Ten

QB Christian Hackenberg: 2,955 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 58.9% completion rate

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, with Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

2014: Houston Texans head coach

Points per game: 23.3 points — No. 14 in NFL

Total offense: 344.6 yards per game (216.3 passing, 135.1 rushing) — No. 17 in NFL

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 2,483 passing yards, 19 total touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 63.1% completion rate

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, congratulates quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and running back Arian Foster (23) after a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

2015: Houston Texans head coach

Points per game: 21.2 points — No. 21 in NFL

Total offense: 347.8 yards per game (254.9 passing, 108.2 rushing) — No. 19 in NFL

QB Brian Hoyer: 2,606 passing yards, 19 total touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 60.7% completion rate

2016: Houston Texans head coach

Points per game: 17.4 points — No. 28 in NFL

Total offense: 314.7 yards per game (213.6 passing, 116.2 rushing) — No. 29 in NFL

QB Brock Osweiler: 2,957 passing yards, 17 total touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 59% completion rate

2017: Houston Texans head coach

Points per game: 21.1 points — No. 17 in NFL

Total offense: 320 yards per game (227.8 passing, 115.1 rushing) — No. 20 in NFL

QB Tom Savage: 1,412 passing yards, 5 total touchdowns. 6 interceptions, 56.1% completion rate

QB Deshaun Watson: 1,699 passing yards, 21 total touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 61.8% completion rate

2018: Houston Texans head coach

Points per game: 25.1 points — No. 11 in NFL

Total offense: 362.6 yards per game (260.3 passing, 126.3 rushing) — No. 15 in NFL

QB Deshaun Watson: 4,165 passing yards, 31 total touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 68.3% completion rate

2019: Houston Texans head coach

Points per game: 23.6 points — No. 14 in NFL

Total offense: 362 yards per game (255.2 passing, 125.6 rushing) — No. 13 in NFL

QB Deshaun Watson: 3,852 passing yards, 33 total touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 67.3% completion rate

2020: Houston Texans head coach — fired after four games

Points per game: 20 points

Total offense: 327.5 yards per game (254 passing, 73.5 rushing)

QB Deshaun Watson: 1,281 passing yards, 9 total touchdowns, 1 interception, 74.1% completion rate

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up as offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, left, watches before an NCAA college football game against Florida, on Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Young views the Heisman Trophy as about what he and Alabama have already done, not what the top-ranked Crimson Tide are still trying to accomplish in his first season as their starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

2021: Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Points per game: 39.9 points — No. 6 in FBS

Total offense: 488.3 yards per game (338.2 passing, 150.1 rushing) — No. 2 in SEC

QB Bryce Young: 4,872 passing yards, 50 total touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 66.9% completion rate

2022: Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Points per game: 41.4 points — No. 4 in FBS

Total offense: 477.1 yards per game (281.5 passing, 195.5 rushing) — No. 4 in SEC

QB Bryce Young: 3,328 passing yards, 36 total touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 64.5% completion rate

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien points while standing near quarterback Mac Jones (10) during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

2023: New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Points per game: 13.9 points — No. 31 in NFL

Total offense: 276.2 yards per game (199.5 passing, 95.7 rushing) — No. 30 in NFL

QB Mac Jones: 2,120 passing yards, 10 total touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 64.9% completion rate

