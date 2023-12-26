Bill O'Brien: I think Mac Jones is going to be just fine

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was benched during the team's Week 12 loss to the Giants and hasn’t played since.

But offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said on Tuesday that he doesn’t think this is the end of the line for the 2021 No. 15 overall pick.

"I feel good about Mac Jones. I really do,” O’Brien said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I think Mac Jones is a smart guy. He's a very hard worker. He's really done a good job in this situation here of being a good teammate.

“Look, these are things that happen in the course of a lot of careers. You have some ups and downs. He's approached it the right way. I believe in Mac. I think Mac is going to be just fine.”

Jones had a promising rookie year but regressed in 2022 and has been worse in 2023. In 11 games, Jones has completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

New England is 2-2 since Bailey Zappe took over as starting quarterback.