Bill O'Brien replacements: 49ers' Robert Saleh should top Texans' list

Saleh should be at top of Texans' list to replace O'Brien originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the end, Bill O'Brien could only blame the man in the mirror.

After an 0-4 start and a number of head-scratching moves as general manager that included trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson, the Houston Texans fired O'Brien on Monday.

The Texans' decision to give O'Brien the boot should put a number of teams on notice, with the 49ers being chief among them.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching vacancy last year, but the job ultimately was given to Kevin Stefansky.

Regardless, Saleh should be one of the top candidates for any job that opens up this season and the Texans would be wise to give him a look. The Texans' defense currently is 26th in DVOA through four games, giving up 31.5 points per game, 181.8 rushing yards and 211.5 passing yards in losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings aside, the Texans have undoubtedly faced the toughest schedule of any team so it's easy to see why they've been gashed early on.

Last year, Saleh led a 49ers defense that ranked second in DVOA last season, second in passing yards per game and averaged three sacks per game. The 49ers also allowed the eighth fewest points last season.

Saleh's defense has still been stout this season, but the losses of Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Dee Ford and Richard Sherman have forced him to get a bit more creative.

The Texans are spending $255 million this season on their roster. They don't own their first- or second-round draft picks and are 0-4. But they have talent on both sides of the ball and play in a winnable division. Saleh would bring a hard-nosed defensive mindset that would undoubtedly play well with J.J. Watt, and Saleh should be able to attract a good offensive mind to work with Deshaun Watson.

Surely, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brain Daboll also should be in the mix.

Expect a few retreads to be in the mix. This is the NFL after all.

Perhaps Adam Gase can bamboozle another team into thinking he's a quarterback guru after the New York Jets can him. Have you heard he was really good with Peyton Manning that one time?

Whatever the shortlist to replace O'Brien looks like, I don't think there's any doubt that Saleh will be right near the top. As he should be.