Bill O'Brien on Mac Jones: I think everybody has to be ready to play

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was benched during the team's Week 12 loss to the Giants, replaced by Bailey Zappe.

While the team hasn't fared all that much better with Zappe behind center, there's been no indication that New England has any intention to go back to Jones before the end of the season.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was asked on Tuesday if there's anything Jones can do to get another opportunity in 2023.

"I think everybody’s gotta be ready to play — especially in the situation that we're in,” O’Brien said, via Dakota Randall of NESN. “I really do. I think that everybody has to be ready to go. Anybody that's on the 53-man roster really has to go out on the practice field and practice well and earn a shot to play.

“So, and I know that you've heard that from Bill [Belichick] — but that's the truth. Like, you have to be ready to go. Because if you practice really well, you're gonna have a real shot to play. So, I think that goes for every position.”

In the last three games, Zappe has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 561 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Again, not the most impressive numbers, but the offense has shown at least some ability to move the ball.

New England went 2-9 in games Jones started this year. The quarterback completed 64.9 percent of his throws for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 picks.