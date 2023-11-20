Bill O'Brien: I get everybody ready to play, Bill Belichick will decide starting QB

The last time we saw the Patriots, Mac Jones floated an ugly interception on a play that should have been a touchdown and Bailey Zappe finished a fake spike play with an interception deep down the middle of the field against the Colts in Germany.

The Patriots will come off their bye this week to take on the Giants on the road. At this point, there's not much clarity as to who will be the starting quarterback.

If New England has made a decision, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien didn't announce it during his Monday morning video conference.

"For me, I basically get everybody ready to play," O'Brien said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. "At the end of the day, Bill [Belichidk] will make that decision at some point and we'll go from there."

New England has lost three in a row, scoring 17, 17, and six points against the Dolphins, Commanders, and Colts.

Jones has started every game this year, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,031 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His passer rating is 80.2.

Zappe has completed 10-of-25 passes for 104 yards with a pick in his three appearances.

Whether the Patriots go with Jones or Zappe — or shock everyone and start Malik Cunningham — the team has a lot of work to do around the quarterback to improve.