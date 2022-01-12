Bill O’Brien set to interview with Jaguars Wednesday

Bill O’Brien was waiting for Alabama’s season to come to an end before turning his attention toward a potential return to the NFL and Monday night’s loss to Georgia means he’s now ready to interview with the Jaguars.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that O’Brien will meet with the team about their head coaching vacancy on Thursday. O’Brien was 52-48 in six-plus years as the Texans head coach before getting fired early in the 2020 season and he took the team to the playoffs four times.

O’Brien became the General Manager in Houston before the end of his tenure and some of his decisions in that role, including trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, accelerated his departure from the team. Rapoport reports that O’Brien has no designs on wearing multiple hats in any return to the NFL at this time.

There’s also been word that the Panthers are interested in O’Brien for their offensive coordinator vacancy. O’Brien spent the last year running Alabama’s offense and more options to do that on the NFL level could present themselves if a return to a top job isn’t in the cards.

