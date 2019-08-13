Bill O'Brien says 'I really don't know' when holdout pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney joining Texans

In case you’ve forgotten, there is one player who was franchise tagged by his team who hasn’t had his situation resolved: Houston Texans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney and the Texans missed the deadline to get a multi-year extension done, so he will play this season on the tag, which as a linebacker means $15.96 million for the season, fully guaranteed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

‘I don’t know. I really don’t’

The Houston Texans are waiting for franchise-tagged LB Jadeveon Clowney to report to the team. (AP)

On Tuesday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien was on NFL Network and in part discussed the situation with Clowney and when he will be joining the team.

“I don't know. I really don't,” O'Brien said. “I know he's working hard. He's out there working out...he's in shape. He's doing everything he needs to do to be ready to play.

“But ultimately that's up to him [when he reports]. When he wants to show up, he'll show up, and he'll be ready to go. He's a professional. When that happens, we'll move forward with that. But I have no idea when he'll be here. I can't predict that.”

According to multiple reports, Clowney plans to join the team late in the preseason, after the third exhibition game.

‘I know he’s putting in work’

Based on O’Brien’s comments and the general attitude around the Texans when it comes to Clowney, it doesn’t seem like there are hard feelings, particularly on the team’s side.

Clowney is doing what he can to protect his health, not risking an injury at training camp. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Clowney has been working out with David Alexander, who also counts LeBron James among his clients.

And he’s staying in touch with the Texans too.

Story continues

“We've exchanged texts really just to check in on him, how he's doing mentally, because I know how difficult it is to be away from your teammates and your coaches and your friends,” defensive line coach Anthony Weaver said on Monday. “That's tough. I know he's putting in work. Hopefully when he does show up, he's ready to go.

“I actually don't view it as much of a challenge at all. You're asking me to get the No. 1 overall draft pick to get ready to play football. I can do that. I'll probably look like a pretty good coach, too. That's an easy job for me.”

The No. 1 pick in 2014, Clowney has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. Over that time, he’s played 45 games with 24.5 sacks, 53 tackles for loss and 59 quarterback hits.

More from Yahoo Sports: