Bill O’Brien on resting starters: When we take the field, we’re trying to win

If the Chiefs lose to the Chargers next Sunday, the Texans will have a chance to move up in the AFC playoff seeding by beating the Titans.

The Chiefs game will be played before the Texans host the Titans, so Houston will almost certainly know if that possibility exists by the time their game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET. On Monday, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was asked about resting starters if the team is locked into the No. 4 seed.

“Anytime we take the field, based on what we’re all about, we’re about trying to win,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Whoever is on the field for the Texans will surely be trying to win, but they have a bigger game the next week and saw quarterback Deshaun Watson go to the medical tent for a check of his ankle during Saturday’s win over the Buccaneers. While the decision to rest starters might not win them any fans with the Steelers or Raiders, it may be hard to resist if the potential downsides are far greater than the potential upsides.