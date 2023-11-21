Bill O’Brien offers positive update on health of Adrian Klemm

New England Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has been out for the past couple of weeks as he battles health-related issues. On Monday, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien offered a positive update on Klemm’s health.

Per O’Brien, via the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, the offensive line coach is “doing better,” but he didn’t comment further than that.

Assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates has been taking on a bit more responsibility in Klemm’s absence. It has been a rough year for the unit. They have allowed 23 sacks on the season, which puts them near the bottom of the NFL in pass protection.

Hopefully, Klemm’s health continues to improve, and he can get back to doing what he loves to do. Meanwhile, the Patriots will have to continue powering along without him in a year riddled with difficulties both on and off the field.

