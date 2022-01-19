Bill O’Brien not expected to be hired to fill Jacksonville Jaguars vacant head coaching role

When the football season comes to a close, the rumor mill surrounding coaches, players and programs starts churning out information on a seemingly daily basis.

Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, saw his name being mentioned for NFL head coaching spots, as expected given his experience as head coach of the Houston Texans in the past.

Some Crimson Tide fans were left less than impressed by O’Brien’s performance as Alabama’s offensive coordinator during the 2021 season. This led to some online debate about whether or not O’Brien taking quarters elsewhere would really be a blow to the ranks of the Crimson Tide.

Regardless, stability is important. It seems unfair to call upon the firing of a coordinator after just one season – one in which all expectations were exceeded.

With that said, the Jacksonville Jaguars are unlikely to pursue O’Brien as their next head coach, according to NFL Network’s Garafalo.

Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coachhttps://t.co/eHfkccmcRe pic.twitter.com/uNsejwl2Pj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 18, 2022

Garafolo, speaking on NFL Now, said he was “not getting that vibe” from his sources that O’Brien would be the team’s choice despite the presumption that he is a favored candidate for Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. Per Garafolo, the Jaguars have completed their first round of interviews and are entering the second phase of their search with follow-up interviews.

Roll Tide Wire will keep you up-to-date on the coaching carousel, as well as all other happenings, during the offseason.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.