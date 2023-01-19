Bill O’Brien interviews for New England Patriots OC job, considered top candidate

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien reportedly interviewed for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

O’Brien has spent the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide and has received mixed reviews over his performance as the offensive play-caller.

He has a strong background in both college football and the NFL as he served as a head coach at both levels.

His longest stop as an assistant coach was with the Patriots from 2007-2011. He served in various positions and ultimately became the team’s offensive coordinator for one season. He left for the college ranks to be the head coach at Penn State.

The #Patriots have interviewed #Bama OC Bill O'Brien today for their vacant OC job, sources say. He's considered a top candidate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

Alabama recently let go of defensive coordinator Pete Golding and has yet to fill that vacancy. If O’Brien could land this position, Nick Saban would have to find two new coordinators for the 2023 season.

