Bill O’Brien feels good about his tackles without Duane Brown

Duane Brown remains a no-show, with the Texans moving on with who they have Monday. Houston practiced without the holdout tackle, readying for Sunday’s season opener against the Jaguars as if Brown won’t report.

“I feel good about our tackle situation,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Monday, via quotes distributed by the team. “We’ve had these guys around for a while. Duane hasn’t been here for a long time. I think everybody knows how I feel about Duane. Look, he’s doing what he believes is best for him, and we’re coaching the guys that are here and we feel good about our 53-man roster.”

Kendall Lamm will start at left tackle in Brown’s absence.

O’Brien wouldn’t speculate on how long it would take Brown to get into football shape once he returns.

“You’d have to ask him that. I have no idea,” O’Brien said.

Brown told reporters at a Hurricane Harvey relief event Sunday he will play this season but wouldn’t commit to a return date.