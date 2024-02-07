Is Bill O’Brien closing in on head coaching job at Boston College?

It is looking more and more as though former Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien could be inching toward another chance to be a college football head coach. According to multiple reports in the last 24 hours, O’Brien has interviewed and is considered a top candidate to become the next head coach of Boston College.

O’Brien and Boston College could be closing in on a deal to make the former head coach of the Nittany Lions the next head coach of the Boston College program.

Heard @BCFootball and Bill O'Brien are down to the minor details. Possible @ACCFootball announcement on Wednesday. @BosHeraldSports. He won't come cheap with a lot of incentives. — Rich Thompson (@richiet400) February 5, 2024

O’Brien just joined the Ohio State coaching staff as the offensive coordinator this offseason. But his stay6 in Columbus looks like it could be incredibly brief as he could be heading right back to New England. O’Brien joined the Ohio State staff after the New England Patriots underwent a signfiicant head coaching change with Bill Belichick and the franchise parting ways. O’Brien had been the offensive cooridnqtor for Belichick after spending time with Alabama as offensive coordinator.

Boston College is late to join this year’s coaching carousel after losing Jeff Hafley to a job with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. Hafley is the new defensive coordinator of the Packers, throwing Boston College into a head coaching search at one of the worst possible times of the offseason.

O’Brien was hired following the removal of former head coach Joe Paterno in the fallout from the Jerry Sandusky scandal. That scandal later led O’Brien to be burdened with hefty NCAA sanctions on top of everything else he had to deal with. O’Brien was limited in what he could do with recruiting and dealt with a number of players leaving the program with a free transfer granted by the NCAA. Despite all odds, O’Brien managed to go 15-9 in his two seasons as Penn State’s head coach.

If O’Brien does land the Boston College job, he will not make his anticipated return to Beaver Styadium this fall. Ohio State is schedueld to make a road trip to Penn State iomn the 2024 season, which would have been O’Brien’s first time in Happy Valley since leaving the program to becoem the head coach of the Texans.

