Bill O’Brien: Ball’s in Jadeveon Clowney’s court until he signs tender

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney isn’t under contract, so the Texans can’t trade him. But John McClain of the Houston Chronicle expects the Texans to trade Clowney for an offensive tackle as soon as Clowney signs his franchise tender, with a deal already agreed to with another team.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien, the de facto General Manager, was asked about Clowney on Saturday night after his team’s 34-0 loss to the Cowboys.

“Until he comes in and signs the tender, really the ball’s in his court relative to playing for the Texans and all those things, just like it’s been since the beginning of training camp,” O’Brien said. “He’s a franchise player, and so, until he comes and signs the tender, really there’s nothing else to talk about.”

O’Brien said he has no indication when Clowney might sign the tender.

“I think I spoke to him a few times since the end of our season,” O’Brien said. “All the conversations have been good conversations. Very professional conversations, but I don’t have any idea of any specific date of when he will decide he wants to be here.”

It sounds as if the Texans have decided they don’t want Clowney, leaving his future up in the air until he signs his franchise tender.