Bill O’Brien acknowledges Texans must start forcing turnovers

The Houston Texans are starting to have plenty in common with the Detroit Lions, their Thanksgiving Day opponent. They each have a Pro Bowl quarterback, are 0-2, and have yet to produce a takeaway.

Coach Bill O’Brien knows the Texans have to figure out a way quickly to start getting turnovers, especially with their next game a Week 3 encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

“We have to continue to work on it in practice,” O’Brien said. “We have to be around the ball more consistently whether it’s tighter coverage when the ball’s thrown or get more guys to the ball in the running game. Look, both offenses we’ve played are very good. Very unique offenses, but that’s no excuse. It just means that every week is going to be different, so we have to look at Pittsburgh now and we have to figure out how to take the ball away and not miss those opportunities when they happen.”

While the emphasis is on the defense to come up with extra possessions, O’Brien emphasized it is also on the offense to not give away free drives to the opposition.

“Also, on offense we have to take care of the ball,” said O’Brien. “We don’t take care of the ball on offense [Sunday] and that led to points for them.”

The Texans have committed three turnovers, and thus are behind in turnover differential by minus-3.