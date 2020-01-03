Bill Musgrave to become Cal's new offensive coordinator

University of California Berkeley head football coach Justin Wilcox is dipping his toe back into the Oregon waters and bringing in a Ducks legend to fill his offensive coordinator position: Bill Musgrave.

SOURCE: Former Broncos OC Bill Musgrave is expected to become the new #Cal's offensive coordinator. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2020

The position came open in December when now former OC Beau Baldwin left to become the head coach at Cal Poly.

Musgrave was a three-year team captain and 1990 MVP at Oregon and became only the second player in the history of the Pacific-10 Conference to pass for 60 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in his collegiate career. He had 8,343 passing yards with a 57.4 career completion percentage while goiong 25-10 in games he started.

Musgrave last coached the Denver Broncos as the team's offensive coordinator during the 2018-19 NFL season.

The QB was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (191st overall), but his time in the NFL never took off.

Since joining the coaching ranks in 1997, Musgrave has for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons, in addition to the Broncos.

Musgrave's only college coaching experiene came at Virginia in 2001 and 2002.

