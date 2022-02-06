Bill Murray Emits Serious 'Caddyshack' Vibes With No-Look Putt At Pebble Beach

Bill Murray provided some “Caddyshack”-style comic relief at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament on Saturday. Fans at the ol’ “Clambake” can usually count on the comedian for antics, but his no-look putt this time seriously wowed the gallery.

Murray, of course, played the classic comedy’s oddball groundskeeper Carl who famously destroyed flowers with his club as he fantasized about his “Cinderella story.”

But the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” star got the admiration of the crowd for real this time. (Murray tapped one backward into the hole in 2020 too, but it wasn’t nearly as impressive.)

Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/o5CVvxJRJp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2022

Fans might also remember when his character caddied for The Bishop on a divinely inspired round in which The Bishop couldn’t miss. Murray seemed to be touched by the same magic.

Extra points for the Bear Bryant-like houndstooth hat, too.

Murray pretty much cracks people up wherever he goes, and that includes recently singing “I Feel Pretty” in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

He was joined by dozens of celebrities at the pro-am tournament, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and boxer Canelo Álvarez.

Fellas, don’t try to compete with this guy on the entertainment front.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

