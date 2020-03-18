Bill McPherson, 88, five-time Super Bowl-winning 49ers assistant, passes away

Bill McPherson, who won five Super Bowls as a highly respected longtime assistant coach with the 49ers, passed away on Tuesday. He was 88.

McPherson is one of the few individuals in the organization with five Super Bowl rings from the championships the 49ers won following the 1981, '84, '88, '89 and '94 regular seasons. He spent more than a quarter-century with the organization as a coach and executive.

"He was incredible," said former defensive lineman Dennis Brown, who built a tight relationship with McPherson as a 49ers player from 1990 to '96. "He was a good man."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh hired McPherson on his first 49ers coaching staff in 1979. During McPherson's 20 seasons as a 49ers assistant coach, he worked primarily with the defensive line and linebackers.

He served as defensive coordinator for five seasons, including when the 49ers won the Super Bowl following the 1989 season.

"Coach Mac" remained with the 49ers as part of George Seifert's staff and was assistant head coach on the 49ers' Super Bowl champion after the 1994 season.

"He was like that strict dad," Brown said. "He was always in my face. He was always pushing me. I remember my rookie season, he was always following me around up in Rocklin (in training camp). He'd say, ‘Brown, I drafted you, don't make me be sorry – don't make me be sorry, Brown!'

"He always told me to go out and find something after football because he believed in me. When I came back and got involved with the team, he would say, ‘I'm so proud of you. I always knew there was something else out there for you.' "

After his coaching career ended, McPherson took a position with the 49ers as director of pro personnel until his retirement in 2005. He was inducted into the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

McPherson grew up in San Jose, graduated from Bellarmine Academy in 1950 and went on to play football at Santa Clara University. He coached at Bellarmine and Santa Clara before taking an assistant job at UCLA in 1975 under Dick Vermeil.

Story continues

He followed Vermeil to the Philadelphia Eagles for one season before he returned home to join Walsh's with the 49ers. He remained as a 49ers coach until 1998, serving under head coach Steve Mariucci.

McPherson is survived by his loving wife, Elsie, five children, 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. His son, Pat, has been an NFL assistant coach for 22 seasons, including the past 10 as tight ends coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Bill McPherson, 88, five-time Super Bowl-winning 49ers assistant, passes away originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area