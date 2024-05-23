Bill McDonald out as South Carolina men’s golf coach after 18 seasons

South Carolina will be searching for a new men’s golf coach.

Head coach Bill McDonald “will not return as the Gamecocks’ head coach,” athletic director Ray Tanner announced on Thursday afternoon via a press release.

It wasn’t immediately clear if McDonald had been fired or his contract had expired. McDonald had been USC’s men’s golf coach for 18 years dating back to 2007 — the university’s second-longest tenured head coach behind Shelley Smith of women’s soccer.

In 18 seasons, McDonald led South Carolina to 15 NCAA regionals (including an appearance this season) and the program’s only regional title in 2007. USC also advanced to seven NCAA championships under McDonald, but the last of those came in 2019.

He coached 11 different All Americans and three PGA TOUR golfers (Mark Anderson, Wesley Bryan and Matt NeSmith) during his nearly two decades in Columbia.

According to South Carolina, current associate head coach Brady Gregor will take over as interim head coach of the program while the school conducts a national search for its next head coach.