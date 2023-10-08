Bill Madden: No playoffs, but plenty of October drama surrounding Yankees, Mets

NEW YORK — It’s going to be quite an interesting few weeks for the staying-at-home Yankees and Mets.

While Steve Cohen and his new baseball ops chief David Stearns embark on a search for yet another GM in the wake of the Billy Eppler injury list manipulation scandal, the outside firm Hal Steinbrenner has hired to do what he called “a deep dive” into the Yankee operations will soon begin its work examining all that has gone wrong under Brian Cashman’s stewardship these last few years.

Contrary to reports that there was no plan and never has been a plan for the Yankees to invite an outside firm to do a “deep dive” into their organization, they actually have hired such a firm that has also done reports for a number of other major league teams, including the Red Sox. The review will center on analytics and how the Yankees use them but that’s because every part of the organization — from player evaluations at the major league level, coaching in the minor league system, and strength and conditioning throughout — is now all based on analytics.

Steinbrenner has seen all the analytic algorithms, and maybe he even understands them, but the basic question he needs to be asking is: How is any of this helping us win baseball games? How do the basic tenets of Cashman’s analytics — pitchers’ velo, hitters’ exit velo, launch angles and spin rates — do any good when they result in trades for players like Joey Gallo, or the dismissal of one of the best homegrown Yankee pitchers in years, Jordan Montgomery? What good is Giancarlo Stanton’s perennial highest exit velo when he’s hit .211 and .191 the last two years?

Looking at his player development system, Steinbrenner should want to know why players like Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira, Orlando Cabrera, Estevan Florial, et al., hit so well at Triple-A but when they get to the big leagues they can’t hit the breaking ball? He might want to ask why, of the 30 coaches on their five minor league affiliates, none of them played a game in the big leagues? And he might want to know exactly why it is necessary to have those 33-35 analytics geeks wandering around the front office — a bunch even in the dugout at Yankee Stadium? Or the 10 assorted “directors, assistant directors and coordinators” listed in the player development system — most of whom never played a game of professional ball?

I’m sure Hal heard it but that assessment from Aaron Judge last week that the Yankees need to take a new look at how they value analytics, was a cry for help.

As for the Mets, it remains unclear just how pervasive the injury list manipulation was under Eppler — this is after all something that almost every club has done — but the fact that MLB is conducting a full scale investigation, and that Eppler chose to resign with two years remaining on his contract, is indication that it’s pretty serious stuff. Regardless, it’s just as well Eppler is gone and Stearns starts with a clean slate.

Eppler was as much responsible for the Mets pratfall this season as anyone. He did a terrible job of roster construction, particularly with the bullpen and his stubbornness with Daniel Vogelbach, who couldn’t do anything but clog up the DH spot, preventing Buck Showalter from using it to give his regulars an occasional blow. More stubbornness was keeping Ronny Mauricio down at Triple-A as long as he did, and refusing to even consider moving Brett Baty off third base where he’s a liability.

Eppler’s signings of Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana for the starting rotation were inspired but somewhat offset by the shortsightedness of letting last year’s innings leader Chris Bassitt walk as a free agent, especially after Jacob deGrom had already defected to the Rangers. But perhaps Eppler’s biggest fault was keeping Showalter at arm’s length on all the roster decisions and not working with him every day for the team’s common good. There isn’t a manager in the game who knows the pulse of his players better than Showalter, but Eppler wasn’t interested.