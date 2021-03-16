Bill Lester returning to a more welcoming, diverse NASCAR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNA FRYER
·4 min read
FILE - NASCAR driver Bill Lester gets ready for a rain delayed start of the NASCAR Golden Corral 500 auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in Hampton, Ga., in this Monday, March 20, 2006, file photo. Bill Lester, one of the first Black drivers to compete in NASCAR's Truck Series, will return to competition 14 years after his last start. Lester will drive for David Gilliland Racing on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will be the first NASCAR start for the 60-year-old since 2007. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bill Lester, one of only a handful of Black drivers to ever race full-time in NASCAR, will return to competition 14 years after his last start.

Lester will drive for David Gilliland Racing on Saturday in the Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will be the first NASCAR start for the 60-year-old since 2007.

The one-race return comes as Lester is promoting his book “Winning in Reverse: Defying the Odds and Achieving Dreams — The Bill Lester Story.” Lester was an engineer at Hewlett-Packard when he quit his job at age 40 to pursue a racing career.

“I had not been looking to get back involved in the sport. I've been very content just watching," Lester said Tuesday. "But I wrote this motivational memoir — it is not an autobiography, I want to make that very clear — it is a motivational story with a motorsports backdrop and my story of how I was able to live my dream.

“I talk about getting out of your comfort zone and this will truly be an example of me getting out of my comfort zone. I could very easily continue to sit on the couch and watch, but here I am going to jump back in the deep end at one of the fastest tracks on the circuit.”

Lester made 145 career NASCAR starts, primarily in the third-tier Truck Series from 2002 through 2007. He was the first Black driver to compete in an Xfinity Series race in 1999, and his 2006 start in the Cup race at Atlanta made him the first Black driver to race at NASCAR's top level since Willy T. Ribbs nearly 20 years earlier.

Lester returns to a far more progressive sport that in the last year has confronted its checkered racial history. Bubba Wallace is the only current full-time Black driver in NASCAR and is one of only eight Black drivers in history to compete at the Cup level.

Wallace last year successfully pushed NASCAR to ban from its events the Confederate Flag, a Southern symbol of the Civil War often displayed by fans at racetracks.

Lester pointed to the national racial reckoning last summer that presented Wallace the opportunity to push for change in a sport dominated by white men since its 1948 formation. When the flag was banned, Lester said he wrote a letter to NASCAR President Steve Phelps thanking him for the gesture.

“When I was racing in the mid-2000s, ears were not ready to hear it. There was no platform that I had to say the things that Bubba did and gain traction. It sunk in this time,” Lester said. "When the media asked me before about my thoughts on the Confederate Flag, I was very transparent about the fact that I didn't like it and it made me uncomfortable.

“But I ignored it. I treated it as Southern culture and I just had to respect Southerners for their culture even though I didn't believe that that was something we should all be rallying behind. But far be it for me to make any change. It just wasn't the right time.”

Lester said the movement toward racial equality sparked by Wallace is just “a foundation that's being laid for more change, more equality and more of everybody enjoying the sport of NASCAR."

NASCAR's diversity program launched in 2004 and Wallace is one of four current drivers to graduate into the Cup Series. But he noted that there's diversity throughout all of motorsports now, as opposed to his time racing full-time, when Lester recalls only one Black crewmember in the garage.

“Now when I see the garage and I see the pit crews and I see the color that is out there, as well as the gender, it's just relieving to me to see how far NASCAR has come,” Lester said. “It was desolate when I was there.”

Lester touched on difficulties he faced as the lone Black full-time competitor, including his decision to ignore the use of the N-word in his presence. Kyle Larson spent most of last season suspended for using the racial slur during an iRacing event, but when Larson won at Las Vegas earlier this month, Lester posted a congratulatory message for him.

Although he's spent time with Wallace during Wallace's development, Lester said he has no relationship with Larson. Even so, he had no problem forgiving Larson and moving past the slur.

“I was extremely disappointed by the misstep that he made and he knows better,” Lester said. “He knows what words mean and how they can hurt and demean people. He has made amends, he has gone through the training he needed so that he appreciates the gravity of what he said. And I'm glad he was given a second chance. I never wanted that to be the end of his racing career.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR to use COVID-19 sniffing dogs to screen most team members at Atlanta

    NASCAR has not done regular coronavirus testing of its participants since the pandemic began. And the dogs won't be sniffing Cup Series drivers on Sunday.

  • Why Bill Lester Came Out of Retirement to Race NASCAR Trucks

    The Californian broke barriers in both stock car and sports car competition.

  • Two Cup teams to be without crew chief at Atlanta for penalties

    The teams of Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez will be without their crew chief for the Atlanta Cup race after a penalty in Sunday's Phoenix race.

  • Fenway Makes LeBron James Partner as RedBird Deal Approved

    LeBron James has become a partner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), as it looks to grow its sports empire. The owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC also recently approved a $750 million investment from RedBird Capital in a deal that valued FSG at over $7.3 billion. The Boston Globe first reported the […]

  • AP source: James becomes partner in group that owns Red Sox

    LeBron James is becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. A person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday that James — the Los Angeles Lakers star — and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter are now partners in the Fenway Sports Group. The person, who did not reveal the size of the investment made by James or Carter, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because none of the parties involved had announced the moves publicly.

  • Chicago Bears agree to one-year deal with QB Andy Dalton

    Free agent Andy Dalton is headed to the Windy City, apparently to replace unsigned Mitchell Trubisky.

  • Jimmie Johnson pit crew overhauled for 12 Hours of Sebring by Hendrick VP Chad Knaus

    After a few slow stops in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Hendrick Motorsports will bring a new pit crew to the Twelve Hours of Sebring for Jimmie Johnson.

  • Grading QB Andy Dalton’s deal with the Chicago Bears: C+

    Good news Bears fans, you have a new quarterback. The problem? Andy Dalton is probably not the passer you were hoping for.

  • If You Have This Soup in Your Fridge, Throw It Away, USDA Says

    Before you prepare your next meal, you might want to check that what you’re heating up is safe to eat. On March 12, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that a popular type of soup is subject to a new public health alert and should be disposed of immediately. Read on to find out if you should be clearing this food out of your kitchen now. And for more foods to toss, If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says.The health alert was issued for 24-oz. plastic containers of Signature CAFÉ Chicken Noodle Soup with White Meat Chicken, which have been labeled gluten-free, but may actually contain the allergen. The affected soup has best by dates of April 27, May 2, May 8, and May 6, 2021. The soup, which was sold in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming, can also be identified by establishment number EST 46381 inside the USDA inspection mark on the packaging.If you have the affected soup at home, the FSIS recommends that you don’t eat it, but rather throw it away or return it to the store from which it was purchased for a refund. You can also contact Christine Wilcox, G.V.P. Communications, Albertsons Companies at christine.wilcox@albertsons.com with questions.This is yet another in a long list of foods experts have warned consumers against eating in recent months. Read on to discover which other foods could be putting your health in harm’s way. And if you want to play it safe, beware that If You Have These Cheeses at Home, the FDA Says Get Rid of Them Now. 1 Turkey sandwiches On March 10, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a long list of MG Foods and Fresh to You turkey sandwiches were being recalled over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Fortunately, most of the sandwiches—which were sold via micro markets and vending machines in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia—should already be out of circulation, as their best by dates of March 7, 2021 and March 9, 2021, have already passed. However, if you happen to have one of the affected sandwiches at home, you can contact MG Foods at 855-424-8390 for refund information. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Sesame oil If you enjoy cooking with sesame oil, you’d be wise to check the label on your bottle before making another dish. On March 8, the FDA announced that Mediterranean Food Inc. had recalled its 2-lb. jars of Alqosh Sesame Oil over concerns the product could be contaminated with Salmonella. If you’re in possession of the oil, which is marked with a production date of 08/16/2020 on the label, the FDA cautions against using it. Instead, return it to the store from which it was purchased or contact Mediterranean Food Inc. at 586-777-3460 with questions. And if you’re eager to protect your health, If Your Milk Carton Doesn't Say This, the CDC Says Don't Drink It. 3 Tahina Kareem Mart pulled its 1-lb., 2-lb., and 10-kg. containers of tahina (also known as tahini) from the market in March after it was discovered the products could also be contaminated with salmonella. The affected sauces, which were sold in Chicago, Illinois and the state of Michigan between April 2020 and Oct. 2020, should be thrown away and not consumed. You can also return them to the store from which they were purchased or email recalls@kareemmart.com for more information. And for another recent recall to be aware of, find out why If You're Taking This Medication, the FDA Has a New Warning for You. 4 Rice crisps More than 4,500 bags of Quaker Oats Rice Crisps in the Sweet Barbecue flavor were voluntarily recalled after it was discovered that they might contain an undisclosed allergen, the FDA reported on March 1. The affected products were packaged in 3.03-oz. bags and may contain soy that’s not included in the product’s ingredients list, potentially posing a serious threat to those with soy sensitivities or allergies. If you have the product in your pantry, bring it back to the store from which it was purchased for a full refund or contact Quaker Customer Relations at 800-367-6287 with questions. And for more safety hazards hiding in plain sight, If You Have These Seasonings at Home, Get Rid of Them, USDA Says.

  • 1974 Duster Equipped With Insane NASCAR Powertrain

    What would you do with a free NASCAR Cup Motor?

  • NASCAR drivers get dirt training in preparation for Bristol race

    A number of Cup drivers will compete in this week's Bristol Dirt Nationals.

  • Democrats, progressives fight California governor recall

    Prominent progressives including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are backing a fight against the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a sign that supporters are stepping up efforts to keep the embattled Democrat in office. Newsom and his backers opened a campaign committee on Monday and began raising funds to oppose the recall, which was started by a small right-wing group but has become a cause celebre among Republicans nationwide and in the heavily Democratic state. "I won't be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall - but I will fight it," Newsom said on Twitter on Monday.

  • Column: DJ, McIlroy among those searching as Masters nears

    The road to the Masters is starting to fill up with some high-powered cars. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau brought the World Long Drive atmosphere to the sixth tee at Bay Hill, and he also made a few big putts on his way to the win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Rory McIlroy had his highest score since the summer of 2019 and missed the cut at The Players Championship, his second weekend off in four weeks.

  • John Oates enlists Daryl Hall, Bob Weir and more to fight hunger with online festival

    John Oates has called on plenty of music legends to support Feeding America with Oates Song Fest 7908.

  • Trump Touts WaPo Correction, Again Claims Georgia Victory Was Stolen

    Former President Trump on Monday touted a major correction to a Washington Post story that wrongly claimed he had asked the top Georgia elections investigator to “find the fraud” in the state’s voting tally. The Post initially claimed that on December 23, 2020, Trump asked the Georgia investigator in a phone call to “find the fraud” and said that the investigator would be “a national hero,” citing an anonymous source who allegedly had knowledge of the call. However, The Wall Street Journal published a recording of the call last week, revealing that Trump did not make the statements initially published by the Post. Instead, Trump told investigator Frances Watson that she would be “praised” when the “right answer comes out.” “While I appreciate the Washington Post’s correction…the original story was a Hoax, right from the very beginning,” Trump said in a statement. Trump again claimed that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election in Georgia through widespread fraud. “We are seeking to find and reveal the large-scale election fraud that which took place in Georgia,” Trump said. “Many residents agree, and their anger caused them not to turn out and vote for two Republican Senators in the January election.” The former president and his allies have been unable to prove that Joe Biden’s roughly 12,000-vote margin was the product of fraud. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats, defeated Republican incumbents in runoff elections in January after Trump allies Lin Wood and Sidney Powell urged the president’s supporters not to turn out for the Republican candidates to protest the stolen presidential election. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., have opened an investigation into a separate phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that occurred on January 2. “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump told Raffensperger on that call.

  • Kyle Busch or Alex Bowman: Whose slow start is worse?

    Backseat Drivers dive into the slow starts for Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch as the they fight for a spot inside the top 16 in points.

  • What does Houston’s deal with Tyrod Taylor mean for Deshaun Watson?

    Aside from one minor lapse from head coach David Culley, the Texans have not wavered in their stance that quarterback Deshaun Watson is not available for a trade. But when Culley used the two magic words — “right now” — to describe Watson’s status with Houston last week, it signaled the team might realize trading [more]

  • Report: LeBron James joins group that co-owns Roush Fenway Racing

    NBA icon LeBron James has become a partner of the Fenway Sports Group, which co-owns the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team, among other sports properties.

  • Victoria Justice Says Drama with Ariana Grande During “Victorious” Days is "so Silly”

    "It is a little frustrating."

  • Street Takeovers Busted In Atlanta

    Cops aren’t playing around anymore…