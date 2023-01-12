Bill Kollar, Tim Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame

https://twitter.com/TimTebow/status/1612946473649377285

The College Football Hall of Fame announced 22 new honorees are joining their ranks on Monday, and two former Denver Broncos are in the class.

Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow and longtime Denver defensive assistant coach Bill Kollar were elected into the Hall of Fame from a national ballot of more than 170 players and 40 coaches.

Tebow was drafted by the Broncos 25th overall in the 2010 NFL draft out of the University of Florida, two spots behind teammate Demaryius Thomas, who became one of Tebow’s go-to targets during his Denver tenure. Tebow led the Broncos to the 2011 playoffs, winning the AFC West that year. In the 2011 AFC Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tebow hooked up with Thomas in what has become one of the most iconic moments in franchise history, an 80-yard overtime touchdown. “Tebowmania” gripped the nation, before Denver signed Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning ahead of the 2012 season.

Kollar has been a long-time Denver assistant coach, and had an integral role in the 2015 “No-Fly Zone” defense that set NFL marks for being one of the best units in history. Kollar’s election into the College Football Hall of Fame stems from his time as a defensive tackle at Montana State, where he made 17 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups and had three fumble recoveries in the 1973 season. Kollar is the first Bobcat to receive the honor of election into the Hall of Fame.

