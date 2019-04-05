Bill James says MLB can improve fan safety by punishing bat tosses, broken bats

Red Sox adviser Bill James wants MLB to take steps to eliminate dangerous bat tosses. (AP)

Noted baseball historian, sabermetrics creator and Boston Red Sox consultant Bill James has an idea to improve fan safety, and it includes punishing batters for throwing and breaking their bats.

[It’s still not too late to join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a tweet sent Friday afternoon, James says bat tosses and broken bats can put fans and players at risk, and in most cases should lead to the batter being ruled out.





I still think MLB would benefit from a rule that if the bat OR ANY PORTION OF THE BAT leaves the batter's hand and travels more than 10 feet, the batter is automatically out. Flying bats and bat shards are dangerous. — Bill James Online (@billjamesonline) April 5, 2019

That’s ... interesting.

While James doesn’t specifically mention celebratory bat flips in his original tweet or his responses to baffled fans, one has to wonder if he might include those under his proposed guidelines.

Ten feet really isn’t much. Just ask Jose Bautista.

Safety concerns

James’ greater concern clearly centers around those times when a batter accidentally loses the grip on his bat and sends it helicoptering into the dugout or stands, and instances when the bat completely shatters. In that respect, he’s obviously correct. Flying bats and bat shards are dangerous.

The issue most fans have is how exactly do you police something that in many cases the players have no control over.

To that, James says:

Story continues

A batter CAN control whether he uses a bat that will shatter. Joe Jackson used the same 2 or 3 bats his entire career. Many hitters in the 1950s used one bat for a year. It is a choice to use these kind of bats. — Bill James Online (@billjamesonline) April 5, 2019

There has been a lot of talk in recent years about the types of bats being manufactured and how safe they may or may not be. Those discussions stem from a series of serious injuries suffered by fans when pieces of broken bat have flown into the stands.

MLB has taken steps to prevent future incidents by mandating extended protective netting at all 30 ballparks. It’s not a flawless solution, unfortunately, but it has seemingly curbed a disturbing trend.

No stranger to controversy

There’s another reason fans might be having trouble digesting what James’ has to say.

His outspoken nature has created a stir many times before. Most recently, he compared baseball players to beer vendors in terms of their value.

That did not go over well in baseball circles. It even forced the Red Sox to separate themselves from James’ commentary. Just not enough to change his job status.

In terms of the safety issue, James’ heart seems to be in the right place. But his approach when addressing baseball in 2019 and his suggestions for fixing it is still too extreme for most to take seriously.

More from Yahoo Sports: