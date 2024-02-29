Bill Hillgrove retires as Steelers’ play-by-play announcer

The voice of the Steelers, Bill Hillgrove, is retiring.

Hillgrove announced Thursday on the team's flagship station, WDVE-FM, that he’s retiring as the Steelers’ play-by-play announcer. The 83-year-old will continue to call the University of Pittsburgh's basketball and football games.

“It’s time for me to move on to another chapter of my life,” Hillgrove said on WDVE, via TheAthletic.com.

Late Steelers owner Dan Rooney handpicked Hillgrove for the job in 1994, and he called four of the Super Bowls the team played.

Hillgrove was the last play-by-play announcer for both an NFL team and major college football team in the same city.

"Bill Hillgrove's contributions to both the Steelers Radio Network and the Steelers organization have spanned nearly three decades that included him serving as our play-by-play announcer for four Super Bowl appearances and countless other memorable games during his tenure," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "He has played a major role in broadcasting to our amazing fans on our radio network, but he also found time to be part of so many special events since he began working alongside the great Myron Cope on the airwaves in 1994. Bill will truly be missed by Steelers Nation, but we are excited for him and his family to enjoy his retirement."

Coach Mike Tomlin also congratulated Hillgrove.

"You are a legend in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting, and a legend in life," Tomlin said. "It’s been a pleasure having you as part of the team all these years."