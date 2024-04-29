From Bill Hartack to Bill Shoemaker, these 5 jockeys have defined Kentucky Derby standard

The owners foot the bills. Trainers prepare horses to race. But, ultimately, it's the jockeys who must guide a thoroughbred to victory once it leaves the starting gate. In the 150 years of the Kentucky Derby, the prestigious race has had its share of iconic jockeys. Of the many who have vied to reach the Winner's Circle at Churchill Downs, only 11 jockeys have done so three (or more) times.

Here’s a list of five jockeys, in alphabetical order, who have defined the Kentucky Derby heading into the 150th running of the race May 4.

Eddie Arcaro

1948 Kentucky Derby winner Citation with jockey Eddie Arcaro up.

Eddie Arcaro became the first jockey to win the race five times, a record he still shares. His five Derby winners were Lawrin (1938), Whirlaway (1941), Hoop Jr. (1945), Citation (1948) and Hill Gail (1952). Whirlaway and Citation went on to complete the Triple Crown in the years they won the Derby. Arcaro, who won nearly 4,800 races in his career, holds the record for Triple Crown wins by a jockey, with 17 (a record six victories in the Preakness Stakes and a record-matching six wins in the Belmont Stakes to go along with his record-tying five Derby triumphs).

Calvin Borel

Jockey Calvin Borel reacts after her rides Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby. May 1, 2010

Calvin Borel has three wins in the Derby, and he made them count: He became the first — and to date, still the only — jockey in history to capture the Run for the Roses three times in a four-year span. Borel did so with Street Sense (2007), Mine That Bird (2009) and Super Saver (2010). His only other Triple Crown victory came in 2009, aboard the filly Rachel Alexandra, in the Preakness.

Bill Hartack

Jockey Bill Hartack holds the roses he and Iron Liege won by beating out Gallant Man in the 1957 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. May 4, 1957

Bill Hartack shares the Derby mark for wins alongside Arcaro, with five apiece. But while Arcaro competed in the race 21 times, Hartack had just 12 mounts. His five victories — 1957 (Iron Liege), 1960 (Venetian Way), 1962 (Decidedly), 1964 (Northern Dancer) and 1969 (Majestic Prince) — unfolded over a 12-year stretch, which also included a second-place finish. Hartack also won the Preakness three times (1956, 1964, 1969) and the Belmont (1960) once in his Hall of Fame career.

Isaac Murphy

Issac Murphy, was born enslaved,. He is considered one of the greatest jockeys of all time, winning three Kentucky Derbys and an estimated 44% of his races.

In the earliest days of the Derby, no jockey was more successful than Isaac Murphy. Born in Fayette County to an enslaved person, Murphy had 11 mounts in the Run for the Roses. He set the standard, becoming the first jockey to win the Derby in consecutive years (1890 and 1891, with Riley and Kingman, respectively). And he also was the first jockey with three Derby victories; his first win came in 1884 aboard Buchanan. It wasn't until Arcaro's victory in 1948, with legendary Citation, that a jockey surpassed Murphy's Derby win total. He also finished second once to go along with two third-place finishes in the Derby. "Isaac Murphy is still considered by many in the industry to be the greatest jockey ever," Chris Goodlett, the Kentucky Derby Museum's senior director of curatorial and educational affairs, told The Courier Journal earlier this year.

Bill Shoemaker

Bill Shoemaker had four Derby wins — and nearly had far more. In 26 starts in the Run for the Roses, he had a remarkable 11 top-three finishes; he took second three times and third on four other occasions. His Derby wins came in 1955 (Swaps), 1959 (Tomy Lee), 1965 (Lucky Debonair) and 1986 (Ferdinand). Upon the Hall of Famer's retirement in 1990, Shoemaker had accumulated a record-setting 8,833 victories, with 11 in Triple Crown races. In addition to his four Derby wins, he captured the Belmont five times and the Preakness twice.

Honorable mention

Victor Espinoza aboard American Pharoah celebrates winning the 141st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2015.

