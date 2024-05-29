Bill Gredley interview: I bought myself nine horses for 90th birthday, now one could win the Derby

Bill and Tim Gredley at Stetchworth Park Stud, his home, in Newmarket. Bill is looking for Derby glory, while Tim is hoping to be part of the Great British Olympic team - David Rose

Bill Gredley, businessman, art collector, racehorse owner, nonagenarian, eccentric, father of an Olympic aspirant, has always liked to metaphorically chuck a hand grenade into the cloisters, stand back and enjoy the reaction, good or bad.

If orthodox is the lane signed to the right, here is a man who, with a twinkling eye, takes the left turn every time. He once, before it was fashionable, wore a ponytail to Royal Ascot – cue establishment reaction befitting a Bateman cartoon.

Of course, being non-conformist, spontaneous and taking risks that others might not have done has served him well through life; it has taken him from working class docker’s son to multi-millionaire commercial property owner. My Way might actually have been written for him.

And it partly explains a couple of aspects of his involvement in the 245th Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday, and why he even owns big shot Ambiente Friendly. Who goes and sits at a bloodstock auction, picks out nine two-year-olds which he likes, pretty much on a whim as they pass him into the ring, on his 90th birthday and ends up with the second favourite for the Derby? £80,000 well spent, it seems.

That cussed, non-conformist gene was also at work earlier this week when he took the potentially off-beam decision to replace Callum Shepherd, who won the Lingfield Derby Trial on the colt, not with an acknowledged champion or with a transatlantic SOS to Frankie Dettori in California, but counter-intuitively with Rab Havlin, a good, solid jockey but not obviously any better than Shepherd.

Gredley owns Ambiente Friendly, one of the favourites for Saturday's Epsom Derby - Racing Post/Edward Whitaker

It is the same with his art. Expensive commissions in his company Unex’s board room – he moved the company lock, stock and barrel out of London to Stetchworth Park Stud, his home, in Newmarket – sit alongside reproductions of old masters and famous paintings that you could probably get from a market stall alongside the Embankment. Outside there are more statues than a sculpture park. Eclectic does not begin to cover it.

It was he who commissioned the brilliant ‘Uniting Two Societies’, the sculpture of dockers and royalty set against the gates of Harland and Wolff and the old gates of Ascot (which were manufactured at the old shipyard) which sits between the Royal and Queen Anne enclosures at Ascot racecourse. It is an allegory for racing.

But it was also he who commissioned the (ugly, in my opinion) 13ft mortar-board for a head ‘Prince Philip’ or ‘The Don’ – it has several names and even the ‘artist’ has disowned it – outside one of his properties in Cambridge which the council has asked him to remove. It has appeared as an item on the news and on Have I Got New For You.

Gredley's commission 'Uniting Two Societies', an allegory for racing, has won praise... - Getty Images/Edward Whitaker

...while this Gredley commission didn't go down too well with the public and, more importantly, Cambridge Council which has ordered him to take it down - Cambridge Independent /Keith Heppell

“It confuses people because it hasn’t got a face,” says Gredley. “The tourists flock to it.”

But talk about how to make an old man happy? That is one battle he will relish and, I know, the council will regret ever having started.

But just as the old soldiers who fought in WWII are dwindling, so are the numbers of evacuees, kids who were shipped out of London to avoid the falling bombs to be ‘adopted’ by families in safer places – he is one of the few left.

He was taken in by a Welsh mining family. “They had a big tin bath which they’d fill up with water and under which they would light a fire,” he recalls. “When it was hot and the husband, Mr Harry, was back from work, we’d all have to leave the room while his wife scrubbed him clean.”

After a year his dad took him back to London and when the East End was bombed out he went to Essex with his grandmother. When she was served with a CPO (Compulsory Purchase Order) on a property she owned in London, he looked into it, got her some extra money, someone cut him in on another deal and he was off and running in commercial property.

He started in racing after meeting someone in Mark’s Club. “There were racing types in there, someone took me to the races and I ended up having a bit of horse with him,” he recalls. “Then I came across Clive Brittain [the trainer] who could talk the monkeys from the trees. Then when I moved from London I bought Stetchworth Park Stud [in 1980], went to Keeneland and bought 20 horses to stock it.”

On those early days Brittain was supposed to have asked him to have two of his horses, a colt and a filly, home to the stud for a holiday and he turned them out in the same paddock. “Like putting a man and woman in the same bed,” he chuckles.

Unlike Ambiente Friendly, his previous best horses Environment Friend – who beat two home in the Derby before winning the Eclipse next time out – User Friendly, an Oaks and St Leger winner who was just touched off in an Arc – and the Gold Cup winner Big Orange, were all homebreds.

Gredley with the late Queen after Big Orange won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot - AFP/Daniel Leal

“Steve Cauthen used to rent a cottage on the estate and he came round for dinner the night after he’d won the Derby on Slip Anchor,” recalls Gredley. “I said to Steve that I’d buy the nomination he would be given to the horse when he went to stud for a mare I had called Rostova. The mare got in foal, we got what we got and that’s racing. It [User Friendly] all happened at that dinner party.”

The purchase of nine two-year-olds at the breeze-up sales a year ago was another re-stocking exercise. “I also wanted to give [paralysed ex-jockey] Freddy Tylicki a commission,” he points out. “I always liked Freddy and he does some spotting for me.

“He nearly ran me over on his motorbike telling me he liked this horse and that I had to see it. It was a bit weak, narrow. He said ‘what do you think?’ and I said ‘not much’. But we looked at the footage of it galloping and he moved well. I was keen to get Freddy in the limelight so I said ‘you bid’, and I signed the cheque for £80k. So it was Freddy who told me about Ambiente Friendly – he’s put me into some good horses.”

A bit frazzled by the whole breeze-up experience the colt, one of nine purchased at the sale on Gredley’s 90th birthday, did one bit of work and finished awash in a lather of sweat so was turned out for four months at the stud to get his head right and grow. “A couple of the others have worked out all right too,” points out Gredley of his unorthodox purchasing method.

“We hoped he’d win the trial but not like that [by four and a half lengths]. It’s very exciting, perhaps I should be more excited. I’ve won some nice races here and in the USA. I started off with User Friendly and compare everything to her. She was so good, she frightened everyone else away.”

This is not just a big week for the Gredleys, it is a big summer. His son Tim, 38, a partner in Ambiente Friendly and now heavily involved in Unex, is on the long-list for the British Olympic showjumping team with his horses Imperial HBF and Medoc de Toxandria.

It is going to be a busy few weeks for the Gredleys as Bill's son Tim is busy trying to make the British Olympic showjumping team - David Rose for The Telegraph

Tim Gredley will dash from St Gallen, Switzerland on Saturday to watch the Derby at Epsom before dashing back to take part in a showjumping Grand Prix - David Rose for The Telegraph

Every weekend for the next three weeks is, essentially, a trial for the Paris team as six riders compete for three places alongside reigning Olympic champion Ben Maher and Gredley will be riding in St Gallen, Switzerland on Friday, fly back for the Derby before flying back to the show to take part in a Grand Prix on Saturday night.

Having jumped in the World Championships, aged 20, but then given it up to go point-to-pointing – “I was absolutely dreadful but rode Rolls-Royces including Silver Grove, who I only had to stay on,’ he says modestly – and get stuck into his father’s business, he is now back in the big time in his own right.

“It’s a bit like having a fancied runner in the Derby,” he says about Olympic selection. “It’s a privilege to be in the conversation.”

Trying to keep his dad out of the conversation, on the other hand, is a different story.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.