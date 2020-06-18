Bill Fox, minority owner of Chargers, died Sunday

Bill Fox, a minority owner of the Chargers, died Sunday at his home in Point Loma, the team said. He was 94.

Fox invested in the team in 1966, six years after the franchise began play.

“Bill and his wife Barbara always came to games together, they were inseparable," controlling owner Dean Spanos said. “Huge Chargers fans.

"When you'd see Bill, whether it had been a day, week or month since you'd last spent time together, he was always equally excited to see you. It didn't matter how long it had been, he just had a way about him that made you feel special.”